Assembly Election Results 2022: Can Modi pass mid-term popularity test? Counting of votes from 8 am tomorrow

Assembly Election Results 2022 for Uttarakhand, Punjab, Manipur, Goa, Uttar Pradesh: These elections are seen as a trend-setter for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Assembly Election Results 2022 Latest News: The results for the Assembly elections in five states — Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur — will be announced tomorrow, deciding whether regional players like Samajwadi Party and Aam Aadmi Party upset the ambitions of the BJP and the Congress.

These elections are seen as a trend-setter for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections and will also be the first indicator of whether the ‘Brand Modi’ continues to be the key for BJP’s uninterrupted victory run since 2014.

These elections will also decide the fate of regional satraps like Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and Bahujan Samaj Party supremo Mayawati in Uttar Pradesh, Shiromani Akali Dal and Punjab Lok Congress in Punjab, and Trinamool Congress, MGP and AAP in Goa.

All the exit polls have predicted a victory for the BJP in Uttar Pradesh. While the Samajwadi Party may make some considerable gains, they will not be able to form the government. The surveys also predicted double-digit seats for the Bahujan Samaj Party and single-digit seats for the Congress.

The exit polls have predicted a victory for the Aam Aadmi Party in Punjab, which if hold true, will be a big boost to Arvid Kejriwal’s national ambitions. The Congress is set to suffer a major setback, which experts believe will be a result of the infighting in its state unit and the leadership crisis, which remains unresolved.

Furthermore, exit polls have predicted a victory for the BJP in Manipur and a neck-and-neck battle between the saffron party and the Congress in Uttarakhand and Goa. Both the states are likely to throw hung Houses, and in that case, regional players will emerge as the kingmakers.

In Uttar Pradesh, the high-voltage campaigning witness a fierce attack by the Opposition on the Yogi Adityanath government over the Lakhimpur Kheri incident, the law and order situation in the state and the alleged mishandling of the COVID-19 situation.

In Punjab, the Congress faced the Opposition’s brunt over the change in leadership after the replacement of Captain Amarinder Singh with Charanjit Singh Channi as the chief minister, and the alleged inaction in drugs and sacrilege cases. Here, the Aam Aadmi Party promised several freebies along with a promise of bringing Delhi model of governance.

In Uttarakhand, the Congress cornered the BJP government over the change in leadership three times within five years, alleging that no work was done in the state amid the crisis within the party unit.