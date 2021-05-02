Assembly Election Results 2021 Live Updates: Who is winning West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Assam, Puducherry — Counting at 8 AM

Assembly Election Results 2021: BJP vs TMC in West Bengal, BJP vs Mahajot in Assam, LDF vs UDF in Tamil Nadu, AIADMK vs DMK in Tamil Nadu.

West Bengal (WB), Assam, Puducherry, Kerala, Tamil Nadu (TN) Assembly Election Results 2021 Live News: The Election Commission is set to begin the counting of votes in West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Assam, Puducherry. Counting will commence from 8 am on Sunday (May 2). Polling in Assam and West Bengal had taken place in multiple phases from March 27 to April 29. Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry had gone to polls in single phase on April 6. In Assam, the fight is between the BJP-led NDA and Congress-led UPA. Here, the ruling party is predicted to return to power for the second term.

West Bengal is one state where the exit polls are divided with some predicting edge for the ruling TMC and some projecting win for the BJP. Overall, the contest is quite close in West Bengal and results can go either way as there are over 50 seats where winning/losing margin is projected to be very slim. Both BJP and TMC are confident of winning the state by cornering over 200 seats. None of the survey has predicted 200 for either TMC or the BJP.

In Tamil Nadu, MK Stalin’s DMK is predicted to sweep the state by winning over 150 of 324 seats. The AIADMK may finish under 80 seats, asper various exit polls. Kerala is predicted to elect the ruling Left government of Pinarayi Vijayan. The Congress here was hoping to return to power but polls predict no such trend for the party. The BJP too may have to settle with just 0-2 seats, as per exit polls released on Thursday. In Puducherry, the NDA is expected to come to power by winning 19-23 of 30 seats.