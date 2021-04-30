Assembly Election Results 2021: How to check election results on ECI website and app

The Election Commission will start releasing result trends from 8 am onwards on its website and app.

ECI Results 2021, How to Check Assembly Election Results on ECI Website and App: After the exit polls, all eyes are now set on May 2 when the counting of votes will take place for West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Assam and Puducherry assembly elections. As many as 822 seats out of 824 scheduled for election went to poll between March 27 and April 29. While Opinion polls were released in March, the exit polls were announced last evening. Prediction of the tight contest in Bengal between the TMC and the BJP have hooked everyone to the counting, which will be held on Sunday. In Kerala, if predictions proved to be true, the Pinarayi Vijayan-led Left government is set to retain power in the state. This will be the first time in the last four decades that a ruling party will keep the power. In Assam, BJP may retain power with a clear majority. In Puducherry, the NDA is tipped to form a government.

The Election Commission will start releasing result trends from 8 am onwards on its website and app. Those who are keenly interested in checking the progress on the go may track it easily using the ECI site and app.

To check the assembly election results of these five states, users can log on to the Election Commission of India’s (ECI) website. The EC does not release results on its main website eci.gov.in. It releases election results on eciresults.nic.in. Here, users can track constituency-wise details and leads. They can also check party-wise vote percentage.

How to Check West Bengal, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Assam, Puducherry Election Results on Election Commission App:

* Download ECI’s ‘Voter Helpline’ app

* On opening, it will ask you to login using your mobile number.

* You can skip login and jump to the home page.

* There are 6 main options – Forms, Complaint, EVM, Elections, Results and Candidates.

* When you click on Results, it will open a mobile webpage within the app.

* Click on ‘General Assembly Elections’ option to check the result of the desired state.

While initial trends will indicate a possible outcome by around 10 am, the final results will be clear only by evening.