Assembly Election Results 2021 Date and Time: Vote counting date, time, majority mark — All you need to know

April 30, 2021 12:21 PM

West Bengal, Assam, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Kerala Assembly Election Results Date and Time: This time due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the EC has curbed the entry of polling agents into the counting centres without an RT-PCR test certificate.

Assembly Election Results 2021, 2021 Assembly Election Results Date and TimeThe counting of votes will start at 8 am and initial trends may get cleared by 10-11 am.

WB, Assam, Kerala, TN, Puducherry Assembly Election Results 2021 Date and Time: With assembly elections over in all four states and one union territory, all eyes are now on counting day. While Bengal went to the polls in eight phases, Assam voted in three and the rest of the three states — Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Puducherry — went to the polls in a single phase on April 6.

The results for West Bengal, Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry assembly elections will be declared on Sunday (May 2). The counting of votes will start at 8 am and initial trends may get cleared by 10-11 am. The final picture with winning seats will be clear by around 5 pm. The counting in Bengal may take time as it was held in eight phases across 78,799 polling stations.

West Bengal: Total Seats 294 (292 went to poll), Majority mark: 148
Tamil Nadu: Total Seats 234, Majority mark: 118
Kerala: Total Seats 140, Majority mark: 71
Assam: Total Seats 126, Majority mark: 64
Puducherry: Total seats 30+three nominated members; Majority mark: 17

This time due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the EC has curbed the entry of polling agents into the counting centres without an RT-PCR test certificate or two doses of vaccination. “No candidates/agents will be allowed inside the counting hall without undergoing RT-PCR/RAT test or without having two doses of vaccination against Covid-19 and will have to produce negative RT-PCR report or RAT report or vaccination reports within 48 hours of the start of counting,” the EC has said. The poll panel has also prohibited victory rallies. It has said that not more than two people should accompany the winning candidate.

Due to polling in West Bengal, the commission had barred the publication of exit poll results till 7 pm on Thursday. The Exit Poll results were more or less on the same lines as predicted by the Opinion Polls a month ago. The exit polls favoured Mamata Banerjee in West Bengal predicting a tight race in the state with the BJP following the TMC very closely. The BJP in Assam and the LDF in Kerala is set to retain power. In Tamil Nadu, MK Stalin may swear in as the 8th Chief Minister if exit polls proved true. Puducherry is all set to have an NDA government.

