Assembly Election Results 2019 Live: Counting of votes to begin at 8 AM amid heightened security

Updated:Oct 24, 2019 5:28:00 am

Maharashtra, Haryana Election Results 2019 Live Updates: In both states, the Bharatiya Janata Party has been in power for the last five years and if the exit poll numbers hold, it is set to come back to power for the second straight term under its incumbent chief ministers — Manohar Lal Khattar in Haryana and Devendra Fadnavis in Maharashtra.

Vidhan Sabha Election Results 2019 Live Updates: The stage is set for the counting of votes for two states — Haryana and Maharashtra — that went to polls on October 21 (Monday). In both states, the Bharatiya Janata Party has been in power for the last five years and if the exit poll numbers hold, it is set to come back to power for the second straight term under its incumbent chief ministers — Manohar Lal Khattar in Haryana and Devendra Fadnavis in Maharashtra.

Some of the key personalities contesting the polls in Maharashtra are CM Devendra Fadnavis, Shiv Sena leader Aditya Thackeray, former Congress CM Ashok Chavan, BJP state unit president Chandrakant Patil, former minister and NCP leader Ajit Pawar. In Haryana, some of the key candidates of the BJP are CM Manohar Lal Khattar, former hockey captain Sandeep Singh wrestling champions Babita Phogat and Yogeshwar Dutt. Kuldeep Bishnoi, Bhupinder Singh Hooda, Randeep Singh Surjewala, and Kiran Choudhary are among the key candidates of the Congress.

 

Highlights

    The assembly elections in Haryana and Maharashtra are the first big contest — after Lok Sabha polls — between Congress and BJP. Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the election campaign for the saffron party and addressed nine rallies in Maharashtra and seven rallies in Haryana. Challenging the BJP, former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi addressed six public meetings in Maharashtra and just two rallies in Haryana. In both states, the Congress was on the back foot from the beginning as its top state leadership was divided and indulged in infighting prompting some of its leaders to jump the ship even before the polls.
