Assembly election results 2019: Humbled to have got people’s support in Maharashtra again; will work with same zeal in Haryana, says PM Modi

As the BJP-Shiv Sena alliance is set to retain power in Maharashtra, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said the people of the state have blessed the NDA with immense affection. He said the NDA is “humbled” to have got the people’s support yet again.
“Our work towards Maharashtra’s progress continues! I salute each and every karyakarta (worker) of the BJP, Shiv Sena and our entire NDA family for their hardwork,” Modi tweeted.
Referring to Haryana, which seems to be headed for a hung assembly, he thanked the people of the state for “blessing” the BJP. “We will continue to work with the same zeal and dedication for the state’s progress. I laud the efforts of hardworking @BJP4Haryana karyakartas who toiled extensively and went among the people to elaborate on our development agenda,” the prime minister tweeted.
