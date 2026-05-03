The results of the 2026 Assembly elections held in Kerala, Puducherry, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, and Assam will be declared on Monday, May 4. Around 15.93 crore voters participated in the electoral exercise across these states, with West Bengal recording a historic turnout of 92.47%, its highest since Independence.

As counting day approaches, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has outlined detailed steps for voters to check results online through its official portal, ensuring transparency and real-time updates throughout the day.

How to check results on the ECI portal

To access results, voters can visit the official website: results.eci.gov.in and navigate to the “General Election to State Legislative Assembly” section. Users can then select their respective state—Kerala, Puducherry, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, or Assam—and choose either a constituency or view all constituencies together.

The portal will display key details including winning candidates, party affiliations, vote margins, and round-wise counting updates.

Officials have advised citizens to rely only on the official ECI website for verified and accurate information during the counting process.

Counting schedule and live updates

According to the Election Commission, trends from postal ballots will begin appearing from 8:30 a.m. on counting day. Once postal ballot counting is completed, Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) counting will begin, with constituency-wise trends updating continuously throughout the day.

The ECI results portal will keep refreshing in real time, showing which candidates are leading or trailing in each constituency.

Voters can also access updates through the Voter Helpline App, available on Android and iOS, which provides live results and notifications.

For detailed analysis and continuous coverage, media platforms will also provide live updates throughout the day, including comprehensive breakdowns of trends across all five states.