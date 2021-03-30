  • MORE MARKET STATS
  3. Assembly Elections 2021 Live Updates PM Narendra Modi to campaign in Kerala Tamil Nadu Puducherry Rahul Gandhi in Assam

Assembly Elections 2021 Live Updates: PM Narendra Modi to campaign in Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry; Rahul Gandhi in Assam

Updated: March 30, 2021 9:29:44 am

West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Assam, Puducherry Election 2021 Live Updates: Political parties including BJP, TMC, Congress, AIADMK, DMK and CPIM have intensified campaign ahead of April 1 and April 6 polls.

West Bengal (WB), Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry Election 2021 Live News UpdatesAssembly Elections 2021 Live Updates: While Phase-2 elections in West Bengal and Assam will be held on April 1, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Puducherry will go to polls on April 6.

Assembly Elections 2021 Live Updates: With only a week left for April 6 elections in Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be campaigning in these three states today. He will address a rally in Kerala’s Palakkad (11 am), Tamil Nadu’s Dharapuram (12.50 pm) and Puducherry (4.35 pm). On the other hand, today is the last day for campaigning in Assam and West Bengal for the phase 2 election to be held on April 1. BJP President JP Nadda will be campaigning in Assam. He will address rallies at Dharmapur (12 noon), Bilasipara (East 1.40 pm) and Rani (West Guwahati 3.20 pm). Assam CM Sarbananda Sonowal will also be campaigning in Ratabari, North Karimganj, Dholai, Silchar, Sonai and Udharbond. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will also campaign in Assam today. Amit Shah will be in West Bengal today. He will hold roadshows in Nandigram, Debra, Side West and Diamond Harbor. TMC chief Mamata Banerjee will also be campaigning in the state for the phase-2 election.

On the other hand, DMK chief MK Stalin and AIADMK chief and Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi K Palaniswamy will be campaigning across the state to woo the voters. Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan will also be campaigning in the state for April 6 polls. Yesterday, targeting his rival MK Stalin on the subject of faith, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami said AIADMK members were true believers and lashed out at the DMK leader for certain past controversial acts, including him allegedly ‘wiping off’ kumkum from his forehead. On the other hand, DMK President M K Stalin promised that the Citizenship (Amendment) Act will not be allowed in Tamil Nadu if his party was voted to power in the April 6 Assembly elections and slammed the ruling AIADMK for ‘supporting’ the BJP in Parliament on the issue.

Assembly Elections 2021 Live Updates: West Bengal (WB), Kerala, Assam, Tamil Nadu, Election 2021 Opinion Poll, Election 2021 Live News Updates

    09:29 (IST)30 Mar 2021
    Tamil Nadu Election Live updates: BJP Tamil Nadu gears up for PM Narendra Modi's visit
    09:24 (IST)30 Mar 2021
    West Bengal Election Live: BJP workers demand action against those responsible for death of BJP worker's mother

    West Bengal Election Live: A BJP delegation submitted a memorandum to West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar yesterday demanding strict action against those responsible for the death of 85-years-old mother of a BJP worker, Shova Majumdar. 

    09:18 (IST)30 Mar 2021
    Assembly Elections 2021 Live Updates: Preparations underway in Palakkad, ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's rally today
    On Monday, former West Bengal Chief Minister Buddhadeb Bhattacharya came down heavily on the ruling TMC and the BJP, accusing them of ruining the state and its secular credentials. Bhattacharya, 76, said it is only the Left-Congress-ISF alliance that can bring the state out of the darkness. Noting that "the silence of a crematorium" prevails in Singur and Nandigram, he alleged that under the present dispensation, the state has gone backwards in agriculture, while no industry was established during its 10-year-tenure.
