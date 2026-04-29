Assembly Election Exit Poll Results 2026 Live Updates: The Assembly elections in West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Assam, Kerala and Puducherry wrapped up on April 29 (Wednesday), with exit‑poll projections set to give the first clues on who will form governments in these five regions.
Final results are scheduled for counting on May 4 (Monday), but the upcoming exit polls from major agencies such as Axis My India, CVoter, IPSOS, Today’s Chanakya and a few others will offer early indications of alliances and possible chief ministerial contenders.
Exit‑poll timing and where to follow live
Election Commission rules prohibit the release of any exit poll or survey results between 7:00 am on April 9 and 6:30 pm on April 29, after which media houses and polling agencies can publish their projections. Once the silence period ends, viewers can track live exit‑poll updates on television news channels, the official websites of agencies and their verified social‑media handles for detailed seat‑wise and alliance‑wise breakdowns.
West Bengal: TMC vs BJP cliffhanger
West Bengal’s 294‑seat Assembly election, held in two phases, saw Phase 1 on April 23 and a crucial second phase over 142 seats on April 29, including high‑profile areas like Kolkata, Howrah, North and South 24 Parganas and Nadia. Exit polls for Bengal are expected to highlight a tight contest, with the Trinamool Congress–led coalition and the BJP‑led alliance both vying for a majority as the state’s political landscape hangs in the balance. Past‑cycle exit‑polls have shown close margins between these two blocs and the unusually high “silence” rate makes projections more uncertain this time.
Tamil Nadu: DMK vs AIADMK‑led front
Tamil Nadu voted in a single phase on April 23 for all 234 Assembly seats, recording a turnout of around 84.73 per cent, one of the highest in recent years. The main battle is between the DMK‑led alliance and the AIADMK‑led coalition, with the exit‑polls expected to reveal whether the incumbent DMK camp can secure a clear majority or if the opposition AIADMK‑led front makes a strong comeback. Early projections and live‑update channels have already begun speculating about possible leadership shifts, but the exact numbers will only be known after the official exit‑polls are released after 6:30 pm on April 29.
Assam, Kerala and Puducherry: Congress vs BJP, Left vs Congress and Union Territory twist
Assam’s 126‑seat election, held in a single phase, saw a turnout of about 85.91 per cent, signalling strong voter engagement amid a three‑front contest mainly between the BJP‑led alliance and the Congress‑led opposition. Some early projections suggest the Congress may be in a position to form the next government with a majority‑range seat share, while the BJP’s tally is expected to dip compared to the last election, though final exit‑polls will clarify the exact picture.
In Kerala, voting for 140 seats took place on April 9, with turnout hovering around 78.27% in a multi‑front contest involving the Left‑led LDF, Congress‑led UDF, and BJP‑led NDA. Exit‑polls will indicate whether the incumbent LDF can secure a rare second consecutive term or if the UDF or BJP‑led bloc can break the pattern, setting the stage for a closely watched result.
Puducherry, with its single‑phase election and record turnout of 89.87%, the highest since 1964, has seen a competitive contest among the Congress‑led alliance, BJP‑led camp, and regional parties. Exit‑polls will show whether the Congress‑driven front can retain power or if the BJP‑led alliance manages to form the government in this Union Territory.
Disclaimer: Exit polls are statistical projections based on voter interviews conducted immediately after polling. They are not official results and should be treated only as indicative trends.
Assembly Election Exit Poll Results 2026 Live: What is 'silence period' during exit poll?
The Election Commission of India has imposed a complete ban on the conduct and publication of exit polls for the 2026 Assembly elections from 7:00 am on April 9 until 6:30 pm on April 29. This restriction applies across all states going to the polls, including West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Assam, Kerala and Puducherry.
EC has warned that any violation of this rule would amount to breaching Section 126A of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, and is punishable by up to two years of imprisonment, a fine, or both. The silence period is intended to prevent any undue influence on voters and to ensure that polling can proceed without being swayed by premature projections or survey results.
Assembly Election Exit Poll Results 2026 Live: Know all about Assembly polls in 5 states
Voting for the 2026 Assembly elections in Kerala, Assam and Puducherry was held in a single phase on April 9, while Tamil Nadu also voted in a single‑phase poll on April 23. These four states and one Union Territory—Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal and Puducherry—will see counting of votes on May 4, 2026.
In West Bengal, the polling is being conducted in two phases, with the first phase covering 152 seats on April 23 and the second phase for the remaining 142 seats underway on Wednesday, April 29. Altogether, these elections involve over 17 crore voters across the five regions, making it one of the largest electoral exercises in the country this year.
Assembly Election Exit Poll Results 2026 Live: Why 'Exit Polls' differ across agencies?
Exit‑poll results for the 2026 Assembly elections often vary across agencies because different organisations adopt distinct methodologies. Some select different polling stations, others use varying sample sizes, and many frame their survey questions differently during voter interviews, which can nudge the results in separate directions.
Agencies also apply different approaches to handling non‑responses and adjusting for demographic imbalances, including the weight they assign to age, gender, caste, and region. Even when they start with similar raw data, the vote‑to‑seat conversion models they use—how they translate estimated vote shares into predicted seat numbers—can differ significantly, leading to widely divergent projections from the same electoral landscape.
Assembly Election Exit Poll Results 2026 Live: Where to watch exit polls live today?
The exit poll results will be available across multiple platforms.
Viewers can track updates through-
Assembly Election Exit Poll Results 2026 Live: Who will win Matua votes in West Bengal?
As West Bengal moves into the second and final phase of voting on Wednesday, the Matua community could emerge as a kingmaker in the high‑stakes battle between the Trinamool Congress and the BJP. In Phase 2, the Matua‑dominant areas of North 24 Parganas and Nadia are likely to play a decisive role in shaping the outcome of the contest. Ahead of polling, however, a significant section of Matua voters faces uncertainty over whether they will even be able to cast their ballots. This anxiety stems from the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, which has led to large‑scale deletions in Matua‑heavy constituencies. In North 24 Parganas alone, about 3.25 lakh names have been removed from the voter list after the exercise. Data from the Bongaon subdivision, a core Matua pocket, shows deletion rates between 67 per cent and 88 per cent among those placed under adjudication.
Assembly Election Exit Poll Results 2026 Live: How are 'exit polls' conducted? | Read details here
Pollsters interview voters immediately after they exit polling stations using structured questionnaires. These surveys typically consist of simple, close-ended questions to ensure quick and clear responses. To make the findings more representative, teams collect data from both urban and rural voters across different regions and demographics. Once the responses are gathered, analysts examine the trends and patterns to project the likely number of seats each party or alliance may win.
Assembly Election Exit Poll Results 2026 Live: BJP vs Congress in Assam's 126‑seat tussle
Assam will see a high‑stakes contest between the incumbent BJP‑led NDA government and the Congress for the 126‑seat Assembly. The BJP, under Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, is aiming for a third consecutive term, banking on its development agenda and organisational strength. Meanwhile, the Congress is mounting a determined push to unseat the ruling party and stage a comeback to power after a gap, hoping to ride on anti‑incumbency and regional grievances.
Assembly Election Exit Poll Results 2026 Live: Where and how to watch exit poll predictions?
You can check exit poll results on various TV news channels, polling agency websites and also their social media pages. Well-known agencies like Axis My India, CVoter, Jan Ki Baat, IPSOS and Today’s Chanakya will also share their predictions online today.
Assembly Election Exit Poll Results 2026 Live: When can you watch 'Exit Poll' predictions?
The Election Commission of India has imposed a strict ban on publishing exit polls and voter surveys during the ongoing assembly elections. Media outlets have been barred from conducting or releasing any exit poll results from 7:00 AM on April 9, 2026, till 6:30 PM on April 29, 2026. This restriction, commonly known as the ‘silence period’, will be lifted only after polling concludes in the final phase on April 29.
Assembly Election Exit Poll Results 2026 Live: What are 'Exit Polls'?
Exit polls are conducted immediately after voters cast their ballots to understand how people have voted and to predict possible election outcomes. Participants are asked which party they supported, along with details like their age, gender and social background, to help identify voting trends.