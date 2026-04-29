Assembly Election Exit Poll Results 2026 Live Updates: The Assembly elections in West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Assam, Kerala and Puducherry wrapped up on April 29 (Wednesday), with exit‑poll projections set to give the first clues on who will form governments in these five regions.

Final results are scheduled for counting on May 4 (Monday), but the upcoming exit polls from major agencies such as Axis My India, CVoter, IPSOS, Today’s Chanakya and a few others will offer early indications of alliances and possible chief ministerial contenders.

Exit‑poll timing and where to follow live

Election Commission rules prohibit the release of any exit poll or survey results between 7:00 am on April 9 and 6:30 pm on April 29, after which media houses and polling agencies can publish their projections. Once the silence period ends, viewers can track live exit‑poll updates on television news channels, the official websites of agencies and their verified social‑media handles for detailed seat‑wise and alliance‑wise breakdowns.

West Bengal: TMC vs BJP cliffhanger

West Bengal’s 294‑seat Assembly election, held in two phases, saw Phase 1 on April 23 and a crucial second phase over 142 seats on April 29, including high‑profile areas like Kolkata, Howrah, North and South 24 Parganas and Nadia. Exit polls for Bengal are expected to highlight a tight contest, with the Trinamool Congress–led coalition and the BJP‑led alliance both vying for a majority as the state’s political landscape hangs in the balance. Past‑cycle exit‑polls have shown close margins between these two blocs and the unusually high “silence” rate makes projections more uncertain this time.

Tamil Nadu: DMK vs AIADMK‑led front

Tamil Nadu voted in a single phase on April 23 for all 234 Assembly seats, recording a turnout of around 84.73 per cent, one of the highest in recent years. The main battle is between the DMK‑led alliance and the AIADMK‑led coalition, with the exit‑polls expected to reveal whether the incumbent DMK camp can secure a clear majority or if the opposition AIADMK‑led front makes a strong comeback. Early projections and live‑update channels have already begun speculating about possible leadership shifts, but the exact numbers will only be known after the official exit‑polls are released after 6:30 pm on April 29.

Assam, Kerala and Puducherry: Congress vs BJP, Left vs Congress and Union Territory twist

Assam’s 126‑seat election, held in a single phase, saw a turnout of about 85.91 per cent, signalling strong voter engagement amid a three‑front contest mainly between the BJP‑led alliance and the Congress‑led opposition. Some early projections suggest the Congress may be in a position to form the next government with a majority‑range seat share, while the BJP’s tally is expected to dip compared to the last election, though final exit‑polls will clarify the exact picture.

In Kerala, voting for 140 seats took place on April 9, with turnout hovering around 78.27% in a multi‑front contest involving the Left‑led LDF, Congress‑led UDF, and BJP‑led NDA. Exit‑polls will indicate whether the incumbent LDF can secure a rare second consecutive term or if the UDF or BJP‑led bloc can break the pattern, setting the stage for a closely watched result.

Puducherry, with its single‑phase election and record turnout of 89.87%, the highest since 1964, has seen a competitive contest among the Congress‑led alliance, BJP‑led camp, and regional parties. Exit‑polls will show whether the Congress‑driven front can retain power or if the BJP‑led alliance manages to form the government in this Union Territory.

Disclaimer: Exit polls are statistical projections based on voter interviews conducted immediately after polling. They are not official results and should be treated only as indicative trends.

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