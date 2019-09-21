By-elections on 63 seats in 18 states to be held along with Maharashtra, Haryana Assembly polls

Assembly election in Haryana and Maharashtra will be held on October 21. (File Photo)

By-elections in 18 states: The Election Commission of India on Saturday announced the schedule for Assembly elections in Maharashtra and Haryana. Both the states will vote on October 21 and results will be declared three days later on October 24. By-elections on 63 states in 18 and a Lok Sabha seat in Bihar will also be held along with Assembly polls in Haryana and Maharashtra.

Chief Election Commisioner Sunil Arora said Assembly by-polls will be held in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Assam, Karnataka, Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Rajasthan, Kerala, Puducherry, Tamil Nadu, Odisha Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, and Meghalaya.

Maharashtra, Haryana Assembly elections full schedule

Issue of notification: September 27, 2019

Last date of nomination: October 4, 2019

Scrutiny of nomination: October 5, 2019

Last date of withdrawal of candidate: October 7, 2019

Date of poll: October 21, 2019

Counting of votes: October 24, 2019

Date before which election shall be completed: October 27, 2019

While Assam will have by-polls on four seats, 15 seats in Karnataka, where the Congress-Janata Dal Secular alliance government collapsed in July after revolt by 17 MLAs, will also go to polls. These MLAs were later disqualified.

In Bihar, by-poll will be held on Samastipur Lok Sabha seat which fell vacant after the death of MP Ram Chandra Paswan, brother of Union Minister and Lok Janshakti Party chief Ram Vilas Paswan, in July this year.