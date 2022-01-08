Assembly Election 2022 Dates, Schedule Live Updates: Election Commission to announce poll schedule for elections in 5 states at 3.30 pm today

Live

State Assembly Election 2022 Full Schedule Live, Election Commission Press Conference Live Updates: The EC will be announcing dates for assembly elections in the five states.

Assembly Election 2022 Dates, UP, Punjab, Goa, Manipur, Uttarakhand Election Full Schedule Live: Election Commission of India will be holding its press conference around 3.30 pm today. The poll body is likely to announce dates and guidelines for the assembly elections to be held over the next two-three months. Five states – Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Goa, Manipur and Uttarakhand will go to assembly polls. The EC’s press conference comes after the poll body reviewed the election preparedness of these five states and had a meeting with top officials of the health ministry and Niti Aayog.

The Election Commission is also likely to revise its guidelines in wake of the raging threat of Omicron variant and rising Covid-19 cases. The poll body may also ban big rallies while encouraging political parties to opt for virtual rallies.

12:15 (IST) 8 Jan 2022
Poll expenditure limit hiked: Two days ago, the Election Commission has hiked the poll expenditure limit for the candidates. Now an MLA candidate can spend up to Rs 40 lakh in bigger states and Rs 28 lakh in smaller states. https://twitter.com/SpokespersonECI/status/1479104483317542920

12:08 (IST) 8 Jan 2022
Model Code of Conduct comes into effect today: With the poll dates announcement, Model Code of Conduct will come into effect from today. The elections are likely to be held in multiple phases given the COVID-19 threat.

12:06 (IST) 8 Jan 2022
Poll campaign in full swing: The campaigning by all political parties in Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Goa, Manipur and Uttarakhand has been in full swing.

12:05 (IST) 8 Jan 2022
EC press meet comes after stakeholders consultation: The Election Commission's press meet comes after it consulted the relevant stakeholders about holding elections at a time when the COVID-19 cases are on a surge.