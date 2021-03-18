Assembly Election 2021 LIVE: PM Modi to address rallies in poll-bound Assam, West Bengal today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Assembly Election 2021 News Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will today address two rallies in Assam and West Bengal. He will address gatherings in Purulia of West Bengal and Karimganj of Assam. On Wednesday, he said that there was a desire for a change in West Bengal with his party’s agenda of good governance striking a chord among the people. “Glad to be getting the opportunity to be among my sisters and brothers of West Bengal tomorrow, 18th March. I would be addressing a rally in Purulia. Across West Bengal, there is a desire for change. BJP’s agenda of good governance is striking a chord among the people,” the prime minister said on Twitter.

In another tweet, the prime minister said he will be in Assam on March 18. “Looking forward to being among the people of this great state during the rally in Karimganj. Assam has witnessed positive changes across various sectors over the last 5 years. NDA seeks people’s blessings to continue the development agenda,” PM Modi said.

This is the Prime Minister’s second visit to West Bengal in a fortnight. On March 7, the PM Modi had addressed a massive gathering at Kolkata’s Brigade Parade Ground, where Bollywood veteran Mithun Chakraborty had also joined the BJP. The saffron party is fighting to retain Assam and dethrone Mamata Banerjee from West Bengal. The Prime Minister’s rally comes just a day after Mamata unveiled her party manifesto for the assembly elections.

Assam will go to polls in three phases while Bengal will go in eight beginning from March 27. Results for both the states will be declared on May 2.

