Assembly Election 2021 LIVE: PM Modi to address rallies in poll-bound Assam, West Bengal today

Assam, West Bengal Elections 2021, PM Rally News Updates:
Prime Minister Narendra Modi
Assembly Election 2021 News Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will today address two rallies in Assam and West Bengal. He will address gatherings in Purulia of West Bengal and Karimganj of Assam. On Wednesday, he said that there was a desire for a change in West Bengal with his party’s agenda of good governance striking a chord among the people. “Glad to be getting the opportunity to be among my sisters and brothers of West Bengal tomorrow, 18th March. I would be addressing a rally in Purulia. Across West Bengal, there is a desire for change. BJP’s agenda of good governance is striking a chord among the people,” the prime minister said on Twitter.
In another tweet, the prime minister said he will be in Assam on March 18. “Looking forward to being among the people of this great state during the rally in Karimganj. Assam has witnessed positive changes across various sectors over the last 5 years. NDA seeks people’s blessings to continue the development agenda,” PM Modi said.
This is the Prime Minister’s second visit to West Bengal in a fortnight. On March 7, the PM Modi had addressed a massive gathering at Kolkata’s Brigade Parade Ground, where Bollywood veteran Mithun Chakraborty had also joined the BJP. The saffron party is fighting to retain Assam and dethrone Mamata Banerjee from West Bengal. The Prime Minister’s rally comes just a day after Mamata unveiled her party manifesto for the assembly elections.
Assam will go to polls in three phases while Bengal will go in eight beginning from March 27. Results for both the states will be declared on May 2.
Assam, West Bengal Assembly Election 2021 LIVE UPDATES
The BJP has stepped up its attack on the opposition in Assam and Bengal. On Wednesday, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath held Congress responsible for lack of development and illegal influx in the North East and rise of militancy in Kashmir in its quest for power. Addressing a poll campaign rally in Hojai, Yogi charged the Congress of ignoring the people's welfare and development of the region in its quest for power. Adityanath said the northeast looked for development under the successive Congress governments. "But no development took place as progress was not on their agenda." "Congress never worked for development and progress of the region or the country's unity or welfare of the people, but only to grab power. This forced the people here to endure its misrule for a long time and the problem of illegal migration in the area," he said.
Mamata Banerjee yesterday unveiled a "development-oriented" manifesto for the upcoming assembly polls in West Bengal, promising an income scheme for all families, a student credit card and constitution of a task force to examine the inclusion of several communities under the OBC category. Claiming that her government has reduced poverty in the state by 40 per cent, the manifesto also promised to increase annual financial aid to farmers from Rs 6,000 to Rs 10,000. "For the first time, every family in Bengal will be extended a minimum basic income. Under this, 1.6 crore general category families will get Rs 500 a month, whereas SC/ST category families will get Rs 1,000. The money will be directly transferred to the woman head of a family," Banerjee said.