Assembly Election 2018: Luck matters! Why candidates, political leaders are heading to India’s ‘Jyotish Nagri’

Assembly Election 2018: The aim behind these visits is to seek advice from an astrologer Nathulal Vyas to pass the political litmus test in the upcoming polls.

Assembly Election 2018: ‘Fortune favours the brave’, and politicians know this. With crucial assembly elections in five states — Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Mizoram and Telangana around the corner, political leaders and nominees have started visiting the ‘Jyotish Nagri’ of the country – a village named Kario located in Rajasthan.

The aim behind these visits is to seek advice from an astrologer Nathulal Vyas to pass the political litmus test in the upcoming polls. Several leaders from Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh, who are expecting to be fielded by their respective parties, have been flocking to this small village.

Interestingly, Nathulal claims to be an expert in ‘Bhrigu Samhita’, a Sanskrit astrological treatise. The 95-year-old became popular after she predicted that Pratibha Patil would become President of India when she and her husband Dev Singh Patel went to visit him. After becoming the President, Patil invited him to the oath-taking ceremony.

Apart from Patil, Union Minister Smriti Irani, veteran leader Amar Singh, and late Reliance Industries chairman Dhirubhai Ambani have sought advice from Nathulal.

Assembly election 2018 dates: Elections across 90 constituencies in Chhattisgarh will take place in a two-phased manner on November 12 and November 20.

Polling will take place across 230 seats in Madhya Pradesh on November 28. Elections will be held in Rajasthan’s 200 seats on December 7. Elections will be held in Mizoram and Telangana on November 28 and December 7.