Assembly bypolls in Rajasthan on October 21

The nominations can be withdrawn on October 3.

The bypolls to the Khinwsar (Nagaur) and Mandawa (Jhunjhunu) assembly seats in Rajasthan will be held on October 21.

The counting will take place on October 24, a notification issued on Monday said.

The last date for the filing of the nominations is September 30 while the scrutiny will be held on October 1.

The bypolls were necessitated after Khinwsar MLA and Rashtriya Loktantrik Party leader Hanuman Beniwal and Mandava BJP MLA Narendra Kumar were elected to the Lok Sabha in May this year.

Of 200 assembly seats in Rajasthan, the Congress has 106 MLAs, including the six who defected to the party from the BSP recently.

The BJP has 72 MLAs; CPI (M), Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP) and Bharatiya Tribal Party (BTP) have two legislators each while the Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD), an ally of the Congress, has one MLA.

Thirteen legislators are independent.