Bypolls 2019 Live Updates: Polling underway across 51 assembly seats, two Lok Sabha constituencies in 18 states

Assembly bypolls 2019 LIVE, Lok Sabha bypolls: Polling is underway to 51 assembly seats and two Lok Sabha constituencies spread across 18 states. The two Lok Sabha seats are – Samastipur (Bihar) and Satara (Maharashtra). Polling begun at 7 am and end at 6 pm. Tight security arrangements have been made by the Election Commission with deployment of personnel from state police and central forces in all the states including Maharashtra and Haryana. Counting of votes will be on October 24. In Uttar Pradesh, polling is underway to elect representatives for 11 seats. The 11 seats are — Gangoh, Rampur, Iglas (SC), Lucknow Cantonment, Govindnagar, Manikpur, Pratapgarh, Zaidpur (SC), Jalalpur, Balha (SC) and Ghosi. In total, 109 candidates are in the fray. In Himachal Pradesh, bypolls are being held to two assembly seats — Pachhad and Dharamshala. In Congress ruled Punjab, bypolls are being held for four seats in which 33 candidates are in the fray. The four seats are Phagwara (reserve), Dakha, Jalalabad and Mukerian. Also, bypolls to five assembly seats in Bihar — Kishanganj, Nathnagar, Belhar, Simri Bakhtiyarpur and Daraunda are underway. These polls are touted as the semi-finals ahead of the 2020 assembly elections. In Odisha, the ruling BJD and BJP are locked in a direct fight while the Congress is hoping to pull it off as the bypoll to Bijepur assembly seat in Bargarh district.