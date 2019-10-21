Bypolls 2019 Live Updates: Polling underway across 51 assembly seats, two Lok Sabha constituencies in 18 states

Assembly bypolls 2019 LIVE, Lok Sabha bypolls: Polling is underway to 51 assembly seats and two Lok Sabha constituencies spread across 18 states. The two Lok Sabha seats are – Samastipur (Bihar) and Satara (Maharashtra). Polling begun at 7 am and end at 6 pm. Tight security arrangements have been made by the Election Commission with deployment of personnel from state police and central forces in all the states including Maharashtra and Haryana. Counting of votes will be on October 24. In Uttar Pradesh, polling is underway to elect representatives for 11 seats. The 11 seats are — Gangoh, Rampur, Iglas (SC), Lucknow Cantonment, Govindnagar, Manikpur, Pratapgarh, Zaidpur (SC), Jalalpur, Balha (SC) and Ghosi. In total, 109 candidates are in the fray. In Himachal Pradesh, bypolls are being held to two assembly seats — Pachhad and Dharamshala. In Congress ruled Punjab, bypolls are being held for four seats in which 33 candidates are in the fray. The four seats are Phagwara (reserve), Dakha, Jalalabad and Mukerian. Also, bypolls to five assembly seats in Bihar — Kishanganj, Nathnagar, Belhar, Simri Bakhtiyarpur and Daraunda are underway. These polls are touted as the semi-finals ahead of the 2020 assembly elections. In Odisha, the ruling BJD and BJP are locked in a direct fight while the Congress is hoping to pull it off as the bypoll to Bijepur assembly seat in Bargarh district.
Voting for the by-poll to Naxal-affected Chitrakot Assembly constituency in Chhattisgarh began on Monday morning amid heavy security. Six candidates are in the fray from the seat, reserved for Scheduled Tribe (ST) candidates, where the by-election was necessitated after Congress MLA Deepak Baij got elected to the Lok Sabha from Bastar parliamentary constituency.
Polling began on Monday for the by-election to Madhya Pradesh's Jhabua Assembly seat. The voting, which started at 7 am across 356 booths, will end at 5 pm. The main contestants for the bypoll are senior Congress leader Kantilal Bhuria and BJP's Bhanu Bhuria, who is making his electoral debut. Three independents - Kalyan Singh Damor, Neelesh Damor and Rameshwar Singhar - are also in the fray. The constituency has 2.77 lakh voters, including three from the third gender, the official said.