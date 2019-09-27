Assembly bypoll 2019 results: Counting of votes underway in Pala, Dantewada, Badharghar, Hamirpur seats

Counting of votes for bypolls in Kerala, UP, Chhattisgarh and Tripura is underway. (File Photo/PTI)

Assembly bypoll 2019 results today: Counting of votes for Assembly bypolls in Kerala’s Pala, Chhattisgarh’s Dantewada, Hamirpur in Uttar Pradesh and Tripura’s Badharghat seats are underway. Results are likely to be declared by noon. Polling on the four Assembly seats was held on September 23.

By-election on Kerala’s Pala seat was necessitated following the death of sitting MLA KK Mani of Kerala Congress-M party. After the death of Mani, who was also the chief of the party, an ugly war erupted between his son and a faction within the party to take control KC-M. The party finally got split between the two groups.

Moreover, the bypoll is also a litmus test for the ruling CPIM-led LDF and the BJP-led NDA which would be hoping to propel its chances in the upcoming October 21 bypolls on five more seats by registering a victory on Pala seat.

About 72 per cent voting was recorded on Pala Assembly seat where 13 candidates were in the fray.

In Chhattisgarh, both the Bharatiya Janata Party and Congress would be hoping to register a victory on Dantewada Assembly seat. Both the parties are locked in a direct contest on the Naxal-affected constituency where polling was held following the death of sitting BJP MLA Bhima Mandavi in an attack triggered by the Maoists in April.

While Congress would be wanting to strengthen its position in the Assembly by winning the Dantewada seat, the BJP is expecting to salvage some pride after the humiliating loss in state poll in December last year.

The BJP has fielded Bhima Mandavi’s wife Ojaswi against Congress candidate Devti Karma, wife of party leader Mahendra Karma who was killed in a Naxal attack in Jhiram Valley in 2013. Total nine contestants were in the fray, but the main contest is between these two candidates.

Polling on Hamirpur seat in Uttar Pradesh was necessitated after the conviction of former BJP MLA Ashok Chandel in a murder case. Chandel was sentenced to life imprisonment by a court in a murder case of five persons. Top contenders for the seat are BJP’s Yuwraj Singh, Samajwadi Party’s Manoj Kumar Prajapati, Bahujan Samaj Party’s Naushad Ali and Hardeepak Nishad of the Congress.

Tripura’s Bhadarghat seat fell vacant after the death of sitting MLA Dilip Sarkar. The main contest here is between BJP’s Mimi Majumder, Left Front’s Bulti Biswas and Ratan Chandra Das of the Congress.