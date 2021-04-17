Assembly Byelections, Lok Sabha Byelections 2021 Voting Live: Polling underway for two Lok Sabha, 14 Assembly seats

The counting of votes will take place on May 2.

Assembly Byelections, Lok Sabha Byelections Voting Live Updates: The voting for the bypolls in two parliamentary (Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka) and fourteen assembly constituencies spread across Karnataka, Gujarat, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Mizoram, Nagaland, Odisha, Rajasthan, Telangana and Uttarakhand is underway today. The counting of votes will take place on May 2.

While Lok Sabha bypolls are being held in Andhra Pradesh’s Tirupati and Karnataka’s Belgaum, Assembly bypolls are being held in Morva Hadaf in Gujarat, Madhupur in Jharkhand, Damhoh in Madhya Pradesh, Pandharpur in Maharashtra, Serchhip of Mizoram, Noksen in Nagaland, Pipili in Odisha, Nagarjuna Sagar in Telangana, Salt in Uttarakhand, Basavakalyan and Maski in Karnataka as well as in Sahara, Sujangarh and Rajsamand of Rajasthan. In Uttarakhand, the ruling BJP and the Opposition Congress, both have exuded confidence of winning the Salt seat. On the other hand, in Rajasthan and Karnataka, it’s a prestige battle between the two parties. The BJP which conceded power to Congress in the 2018 Rajasthan assembly elections is looking to get a boost by winning the three seats. A win on all three seats will be an indication of anti-incumbency against the ruling Congress and a ray of hope for the BJP which is facing heat over rising fuel prices and farmers’ protest. A win for the BJP will also signal that the saffron party is regaining lost ground in the state. On the other hand, in Karnataka, Belgaum Lok Sabha constituency, Maski and Basavakalyan assembly segments are going to polls. The saffron party which had wrestled power back from the Congress-JD(S) alliance, is looking to further consolidate its presence. On the other hand, the Congress is looking to win the three seats to gain some prestige in a ground that it lost in 2019 after the coalition government led by the Congress fell to prove its majority.

