Assembly byelections, Lok Sabha byelections 2021: Result, date, time, schedule, full list of constituencies – All you need to know

Assembly and Lok Sabha Byelections 2021 on April 17

Assembly Byelections, Lok Sabha Byelections 2021 Full Schedule, Voting Date and Constituencies List: The Election Commission will tomorrow (Saturday, April 17) hold byelections for two parliamentary and fourteen assembly constituencies spread across various states. Of the two parliamentary seats vacant, one is in Andhra Pradesh and the other is in Karnataka. Assembly seats are spread across 11 states — Gujarat, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Mizoram, Nagaland, Odisha, Rajasthan, Telangana and Uttarakhand. Counting of votes will take place on May 2.

Lok Sabha byelections – States and Name of constituencies

Andhra Pradesh: Tirupati (SC)

Karnataka: Belgaum

Assembly byelections – States and Name of constituencies

Gujarat: 125– Morva Hadaf (ST)

Jharkhand: 13-Madhupur

Madhya Pradesh: 55-Damoh

Maharashtra: 252-Pandharpur

Mizoram: 26-Serchhip (ST)

Nagaland: 51-Noksen (ST)

Odisha: 110-Pipili

Telangana: 87-Nagarjuna Sagar

Uttarakhand: 49-Salt

Karnataka

47-Basavakalyan

59–Maski (ST)

Rajasthan

179- Sahara

24-Sujangarh (SC)

175-Rajsamand

Date of Poll: April 17, 2021 (Saturday)

Date of Counting: May 2, 2021 (Sunday)

EVMs and VVPATs

The EC will use EVMs and VVPATs in these bye-election in all polling stations. The poll body said that it has made available adequate numbers of EVMs and VVPATs.

Assembly, Lok Sabha byelection: Identification of voters at polling booth

The EC has said that electoral photo identity cards will be the main document of identification of a voter. However, in order to ensure that no voter is deprived of his/her franchise and if his/her name figures in the electoral rolls, the person can use any of the documents listed below.

Aadhar Card,

MNREGA Job Card,

Passbooks with photograph issued by Bank/Post Office,

Health Insurance Smart Card issued under the scheme of Ministry of Labour,

Driving License,

PAN Card,

Smart Card issued by RGI under NPR,

Indian Passport,

Pension document with photograph,

Service Identity Cards with photograph issued to employees by Central/State Govt./PSUs/Public Limited Companies, and Official identity cards issued to MPs/MLAs/MLCs.