Assembly byelections 2022 Full Schedule: Assembly by-elections in all set to take place on November 3 in seven vacant seats across six states, which were necessitated after the ruling MLAs either passed away, or switched allegiance or were convicted in criminal cases.

Assembly byelection 2022 date:

Polling for the elections to the seven assembly constituencies will take place on November 3.

Assembly byelection 2022 constituencies:

In Bihar, the by-election will take place in two seats – Mokama and Gopalganj, in Maharashtra, at the Andheri (East) Assembly seat, Haryana’s Adampur, Munugode in Telangana, Gola Gokarannath in Uttar Pradesh and Dhamnagar in Odisha.

Assembly byelection 2022 result date:

The counting of votes will take place on November 6 and the results will be declared the same day.

Here’s all you need to know about the seven Assembly by-elections:

Bihar: Mokama, Gopalganj assembly byelection 2022

In Bihar, the assembly by-poll is set to be the first electoral test of the popularity of the Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. This is the first election that the CM will face after his party the Janata Dal (United) came out of the BJP to form an alliance with its former rival-turned-ally Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD).

The Mokama seat fell vacant after sitting MLA Anant Singh was dismissed due to conviction in a criminal case. While Neelam Devi from the Rashtriya Janata Dal has been fielded for the by-election, the BJP’s nominee is Sonam Devi.

In Gopalganj, the seat fell vacant after the death of sitting BJP MLA Subhash Singh. His widow Kusum Devi is BJP’s candidate for the seat, while RJD’s candidate is Indira Yadav, who is the wife of Anirudh Yadav, who is the brother-in-law of RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav. The AIMIM has fielded Aslam Mukhiya for the Gopalganj seat.

Uttar Pradesh: Gola Gokarnnath byelection 2022

The by-poll for the Gola Gokarnnath was necessitated after the death of sitting MLA Arvind Giri.

The BJP has fielded his 26-year-old son Aman Giri for the electoral contest, and he is up against former MLA and Samajwadi Party candidate Vinay Tiwari.

Maharashtra: Andheri (East) byelection 2022

This by-poll was set to see a contest between the two Shiv Sena factions, as both the BJP in alliance with the Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, and the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA)-led by the former CM Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena had fielded their respective candidates.

While the Uddhav faction has fielded Rutuja Latke, the widow of the sitting MLA Ramesh Latke from the Shiv Sena, the BJP had fielded former BMC corporator Murji Patel. Seven candidates are in fray from the constituency.

However, the BJP withdrew its candidate after both the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) of Raj Thackeray and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) led by Sharad Pawar had appealed to the saffron party to not field anyone against Rutuja Latke, to keep intact the state’s political culture to not put up a candidate against the family member of a deceased MLA in a by-election.

Odisha: Dhamnagar assembly byelection 2022

The seat fell vacant after the demise of sitting BJP MLA Bishnu Charan Das. The saffron party has fielded his son Suryabanshi Suraj.

The Biju Janata Dal has fielded Abanti Das, and the Congress’ candidate is Baba Harekrushna Seth.

Telangana: Munugode assembly byelection 2022

The Munugode is witnessing a by-election after sitting MLA Komatireddy Raj Gopal Reddy had resigned in August, and joined the BJP on August 21.

BJP’s candidate for the by-election is Raj Gopal Reddy, and the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi, now renamed as the Bharat Rashtra Samithi, has fielded K Prabhakar Reddy, who had lost to Komatireddy Raj Gopal Reddy in the December 2018 Assembly elections.

The Congress has nominated the daughter of former MLA and ex-Rajya Sabha MP Palvai Govardhan Reddy, Palvai Sravanthi Reddy.

Haryana: Adampur assembly byelection 2022

Adampur constituency in Haryana’s Hisar is all set to witness a high-stakes battle tomorrow. The by-poll was necessitated after Kuldeep Bishnoi resigned as an MLA and joined the BJP in August.

Kuldeep Boshnoi’s 29-year-old son Bhavya Bishnoi is contesting the by-poll as a BJP candidate. Bhavya is the grandson of three-time former chief minister Bhajan Lal.

While the Congress has fielded Jai Prakash, the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) has fielded Kurdaram Nambardar.