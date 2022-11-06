Assembly by-poll results: BJP candidate Aman Giri leading in Gola Gokarannath seat, TRS’ K Prabhakar Reddy from Munugode

Assembly by-election 2022: Counting of votes is underway on Sunday in the by-elections to seven assembly constituencies in six states. The constituencies that went for by-elections on November 3 were Mokama and Gopalganj in Bihar, Andheri (East) of Maharashtra, Munugode of Telangana, Gola Gokarannath of Uttar Pradesh, Adampur in Haryana, and Dhamnagar of Odisha. Among the seven seats which witnessed a stiff contest between the BJP and the regional parties, the saffron party held three and the Congress two, while the Shiv Sena and the RJD had one each.
In the Gola Gokarannath constituency, early trends show that BJP’s candidate Aman Giri was leading in the fourth round of counting, while Samajwadi Party’s candidate Vinay Tiwari is trailing. In Maharashtra, Rutuja Latke, the widow of sitting MLA Ramesh Latke, whose death necessitated the by-election, was leading from the Andheri (East) constituency.
BJP candidate Aman Giri has got 57,173 votes so far and Samajwadi Party's Vinay Tiwari got 40,318 votes, as per EC's data till 10:40 AM.
As per early trends, TRS candidate K Prabhakar Reddy is leading with 6,418 votes, and Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy from the BJP trailing with 5,126 votes.
In Adampur, Bhavya Bishnoi leading with 10,778 EVM votes, Congress' Jai Prakash trailing with 8,800 votes.
As per initial trends, BJP candidate Bhavya Bishnoi leading by 2846 votes in the first round of counting for the Adampur by-polls in Haryana.
Counting started at 8 AM and is happening peacefully, says SSP.
As per the EC trends, Rashtriya Janata Dal's Neelam Devi is leading from Mokama seat, and Sonam Devi from BJP is trailing.
In Mokama, In Gopalganj, Mohan Prasad Gupta is leading who is RJD's candidate, while Kusum Devi is trailing.
Adampur by-poll was necessitated after the sitting Congress MLA Kuldeep Bishnoi resigned in August and switched to the BJP, while the by-poll in Gola Gokaranannath was needed following the death of sitting MLA Arvind Giri.