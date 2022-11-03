Assembly by-elections: Voting begins in bypolls to seven constituencies in six states

By-elections to seven vacant Assembly constituencies spread across six states began at 8 AM on Thursday. The polling is being held in two constituencies of Bihar – Mokama and Gopalganj, Andheri (East) of Maharashtra, Adampur of Haryana, Munugode of Telangana, Gola Gokarannath of Uttar Pradesh, and Dhamnagar of Odisha.

The counting of votes will take place on November 6.

The electoral contest is symbolic of the fierce turf war between the BJP and regional parties. In the seven seats where polls are being held, the BJP was in power in three of them, the Congress in two, and the Shiv Sena and the RJD, in one constituency each.

While a victory in the by-elections is inconsequential to a party’s position in the assemblies, no political party has taken the fight lightly and undertook a high-pitched campaign in the run-up to the polls.

Bihar | People cast their votes for the by-elections in Mokama Assembly Constituency; visuals from polling booth number 3 pic.twitter.com/HJAgoBt1IV — ANI (@ANI) November 3, 2022

The BJP is seeking to retain Gola Gorakarnnath seat in Uttar Pradesh and Dhamnagar in the BJD-ruled Odisha, banking on sympathy votes, as it has fielded the sons of the sitting MLAs whose death necessitated the by-elections.

In Telangana, the by-poll was necessitated after the Congress MLA switched to the BJP.

The ECI has made elaborate arrangements for the voting day, including the deployment of 3,366 state police and 15 companies of central security personnel in Munugode. Webcasting would be done from all the polling stations, officials said, reported PTI.