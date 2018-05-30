Assembly by-election results 2018 LIVE: Chengannur, Noorpur, Nagaland, Palus Kadegaon, Jokihat, Gomia, Silli, Ampati, Shahkot, Tharali, Maheshtala

Assembly by-election results 2018 LIVE: The voting was held on May 28.

Assembly by-election results 2018 LIVE: The result of by-elections held in Chengannur, Noorpur, Nagaland, Palus Kadegaon, Jokihat, Gomia, Silli, Ampati, Shahkot, Tharali, Maheshtala will be declared on May 31. The bye-elections in all these assembly constituencies were held on May 28. Some of these constituencies witnessed a low voter-turnout in the by-polls. These include Jokihat with 55 per cent voting, Gomia with 62 per cent voting, and Tharali with around 53 per cent voting. Constituencies that registered a voter turnout include Silli with 75 per cent voting and Shahkot with 70 per cent voting. During the election, reports of malfunctioning EVMs came from various constituencies.