Assault on doctors: Committee formed to prepare draft law, send recommendations to Centre

Doctors sitting on a protest in Kolkata last month. (File photo: PTI)

The wheels have started to move on a law against attacks on doctors with the government-appointed panel to look at aspects to bring out a law in this regard now constituting a sub-committee to work on a draft and submit recommendations to the Centre. The sub committee consists of medical superintendents of AIIMS and RML hospital, representatives of the Union Home Ministry, Medical Council of India, Federation of Resident Doctors’ Association (FORDA) and Indian Medical Association (IMA), among others.

“All members unanimously agreed on the urgency to have a central law. Law Ministry officials said the law is feasible under the concurrent list. A sub-committee has been formed to work further on the recommendations,” IMA Secretary General R V Asokan was quoted as saying by Indian Express.

In June Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan submitted draft Protection of Medical Service Persons and Medical Service Institutions (Prevention of Violence and Damage or Loss of Property) Act, 2017, that proposes 10-year prison term and Rs 5 lakh fine for violence against doctors.

Last month, resident doctors of one of the hospitals in Kolkata, went on an indefinite strike following the attack on one of their colleagues after the death of a patient. They were supported by doctors across the country, with IMA announcing a one-day strike.

Vardhan had also written a letter to West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, advising “better communication and a compassionate approach”. “It is a matter of concern that the agitation by doctors in West Bengal is not heading towards resolution, but seems to be getting aggravated. Better communication with doctors and a compassionate approach to take care of the genuine problems being faced by them in day-to-day functioning would definitely be helpful in tiding over the crisis which has been created,” The minister had said in his letter, while protests were on.

Later, Kolkata doctors called off their strike after meeting West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee.