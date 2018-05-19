Assault on Chief Secretary: Arvind Kejriwal probed for 3 hours, Delhi Police says will question CM again

Delhi CM Aravind Kejriwal (PTI)

A Delhi Police team held a three-hour session with Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal at his Civil Lines residence on Friday, to question him over the alleged assault on Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash. The Indian Express citing sources said that Delhi Police ended up asking around 150 questions, though they claimed to have prepared only 45. The report further cited AAP sources as saying that only 10 or 15 of those questions were relevant.

Meanwhile, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Harendra Singh said that Kejriwal only answered some of the questions, while many of the answers were unsatisfactory. He evaded the rest of the questions. “He will be called for another round of questioning, and his deputy Manish Sisodia would also be questioned at a later date,” he added.

Anshu Prakash was allegedly assaulted at a late-night meeting at the CM’s home on February 19. Two AAP MLAs were arrested in connection to the case but were later released. While asked why a meeting was called late at night, Kejriwal reportedly asked the Police: “If the Prime Minister is working for 18 hours and UP CM works through the night, what is the problem in calling late-night meetings?”

When investigators asked why the meeting was conducted in the drawing room, Kejriwal countered whether there was a rule stating that he couldn’t do so. On being asked about whether he witnessed the alleged assault, he said, “There was no attack, ministers became overexcited. He scolded them for that and even apologised to Prakash, who left four-five minutes later,” the source said.

The team had brought along video cameras as the CM expressed the wish to be videographed during the questioning. He also demanded access to the footage, which the ADC denied. Police had also searched Kejriwal’s home to recover CCTV footage, on February 23, but that was found to be running around 40 minutes late. “When the investigators asked why has happened, Kejriwal replied that the Police was in-charge of handling the CCTV footage in the city, and they should tell him what was wrong,” a source told The Indian Express.