Assault case: Akash Vijayvargiya’s bail plea to be heard by special court

BJP MLA Akash Vijayvargiya, arrested for assaulting a civic official in Indore with a cricket bat, Friday moved a special court here that handles cases against legislators seeking bail. Additional Sessions Judge Suresh Singh asked Indore police to produce diaries of two cases for which Vijayvargiya has been booked: assault and a protest he had led.

The judge listed the bail application for hearing on Saturday, said government pleader P N Singh Rajput.

On Thursday, the Indore sessions court refused to hear his bail plea saying it had no jurisdiction and he should approach the special court set up in Bhopal to hear the cases against MPs and MLAs.

On the order of the Supreme Court, special courts have been set up in several states for speedy hearing of cases against legislators.

Akash’s lawyer Pushymitra Bargava said the bail application contended that the MLA was being framed up to malign his image.

Akash, son of BJP general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya, assaulted municipal officer Dhirendra Singh Bais (46) with a cricket bat in full public view Wednesday while opposing demolition of a dilapidated house in Indore.

He was arrested and a magistrate’s court sent him to judicial custody till July 11 after denying him bail.

On Thursday, he was arrested in another case where he is accused of leading a protest on June 4 over power cuts without obtaining mandatory permissions.