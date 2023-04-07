Assassination threat to PM Modi, CM Adityanath, teenager apprehended from Lucknow

A teenager from Lucknow was apprehended by Noida police on Friday for allegedly sending an e-mail to a media house, threatening to assassinate Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, reported PTI.

The accused, aged 16, from Bihar, was picked up from the Chinhat area today morning and was brought to Noida in Uttar Pradesh, Assistant Commissioner of Police (Noida) Rajneesh Verma said.

The cop said that an FIR was lodged at Sector 20 police station in Noida in connection with the April 5 case, following which a probe in the case began.

“The sender turned out to be a schoolboy, who has just completed his Class 11 and will be beginning Class 12 in this session,” Verma told news agency PTI.

The boy is being produced at a juvenile court in Noida.

The police had lodged an FIR against “unknown” person after a media house representative approached them with a complaint, stating they have received an email threatening to assassinate PM Modi and Yogi.

The FIR was lodged under the Indian Penal Code sections 153A (1b) (act prejudicial to maintenance of harmony, or likely to disturb public tranquillity), 505 (1b) (act likely to cause, fear or alarm to the public, or to any section of the public whereby any person may be induced to commit an offence against the state or against the public tranquillity), 506 (criminal intimidation), 507 (criminal intimidation by an anonymous communication), along with provisions of the Information Technology Act, police said.