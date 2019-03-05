Assassinate PM Modi, Karnataka Congress leader Gopalakrishna says at party event; BJP demands strict action

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo/PTI)

The Bharatiya Janata Party has demanded strict action against Karnataka Congress leader Belur Gopalakrishna for allegedly calling for assassination of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Gopalakrishna made the controversial remark during an official party function.

The Karnataka unit of the BJP tweeted a video showing Gopalakrishna speaking at an event. The saffron party said that the Congress was trying to instigate people to assassinate PM Modi.

“Belur Gopalakrishna, a Congress leader in a official party function calls for assassination of democratically elected PM Sri @narendramodi ji. Instigating for assassination of PM of a country is a nation threat & we urge @HMOIndia, @CPBlr to impose legal action immediately,” Karnataka BJP said in its tweet.

The BJP also demanded Congress president Rahul Gandhi to take action against his party colleague.

“Well Rahul Gandhi we remember you saying you don’t endorse hate politics but now that your own party leader has openly called for assassination of democratically elected PM of this Nation would you act on him ? If you don’t act it clearly means you endorse his words,” the party said.