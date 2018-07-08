Assam: Woman accuses AIUDF MLA Nijam Uddin Choudhury of raping her

Woman accuses AIUDF MLA Nijam Uddin Choudhury

A woman has complained to the police that she was raped twice last month by an MLA with the help of her husband, following which an FIR was lodged against the accused at Hailakandi Sadar Police Station. She alleged that AIUDF MLA Nijam Uddin Choudhury had raped her at Hailakandi circuit house on May 19 and later at her house on May 23, the police said.

Officer-in-charge of the police station Surajit Choudhury said the woman claimed that on both the occasions, her husband had facilitated the MLA. On the basis of her complaint an FIR was lodged on Friday. The Algapurv MLA, however, dismissed the allegation, saying, “It is totally baseless and a conspiracy against me.”

He said the woman had met him along with her husband to settle their family problem and he had no connection with her.

In her complaint, the woman has accused the MLA of trying to take her to Guwahati, but had to give up the plan after she threatened to commit suicide.

The woman alleged that she was not allowed to go out of the house by her husband and could not lodge a police earlier as was forcibly confined to the house.