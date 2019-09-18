Assam: Two policemen suspended on charges of assaulting 3 sisters at outpost

Photo for representation purpose only. (File Photo/PTI)

Assam latest news: A police sub-inspector and a woman constable have been suspended in Assam after three sisters alleged that they were assaulted by them at an outpost. The incident took place last week. Confirming the suspension of the cops, Assam DGP Kuladhar Saikia said inspector Mahendra Sarma and constable Binita Boro have been suspended after a complaint against them. Saikia told The Indian Express that a criminal case has been registered against the two. The top cop said he has also asked for a detailed inquiry report of the matter within a week.

In her complaint, one of the sisters accused Sarma and Boro of stripping them, beating and touching their private parts, the daily reported.



“When we asked Sarma, why are you taking us, he pointed a pistol and said don’t ask too much. At the outpost, my husband was locked up and my sister was stripped and hit by a lathi first,” she told the newspaper. The woman also said they were slapped repeatedly by the two of cops and she has photographs showing injury marks all over their bodies.

The police said that the women were detained after a case of kidnapping a Hindu woman was filed against their brother. However, the 28-year-old woman who lodged the complaint said that his brother was in a love affair for two years and that there was no incident of abduction.