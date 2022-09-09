Assam to set up state research foundation in line with NEP 2020, says Himanta Sarma

Assam chief minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma has announced that his government will set up a state research foundation in line with the National Research Foundation as envisaged in National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

The proposed research foundation is expected to promote innovative research with quantifiable outcomes for transformational reforms in the education sector, the chief minister said while speaking at a conference on the implementation of NEP 2020 in Assam as a follow up of the Varanasi Conclave.

According to the official statement, the conference was organised by the Governor’s Secretariat in partnership with the Higher Education Department of the state government.

“We are committed to implement NEP 2020 for qualitative improvement of education. The fact that we have earmarked six per cent of the state’s GDP for education speaks volume of our intent to develop our human resources… “, Sarma said.

He added that as a part of the NEP 2020, the government will take steps for enabling higher educational institutions to focus on experimental learning, integrating cross-curricular pedagogy and holistic education with focus on the Indian knowledge system.

Further, Sarma said that his government is in the process of establishing a holistic governance framework to cover academic affairs with accountability, research and digitization. The chief minister also said that his government has decided to establish four nano-incubation centres at Bongaigaon, Silchar, Dibrugarh and Tezpur to encourage the spirit of entrepreneurship. Faculty members will be trained for capacity building to help students ‘not just as teachers, but also as mentors and guides’, the statement noted.

As per the statement, the department of higher education will collaborate with other related departments to develop skill and training modules to up-skill the potential workforce for industry in accordance with market requirements to help the students with the start-up ecosystem and entrepreneurial ventures.

With inputs from PTI

