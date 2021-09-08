Assam: Several feared dead as two boats with 100 passengers collide in Brahmputra

The State Disaster Response Force team has already reached the spot and the rescue operation is underway.
Several people are feared missing or dead after two boats with around 100 passengers onboard today collided in the Brahmaputra river in Assam. According to media reports, one of the boats was coming from Majuli and was moving towards the Nimati Ghat in Jorhat. The incident took place near Jorhat.
According to initial reports, several people are missing and casualties are expected. However, there is no confirmation about the number of people rescued or dead.
More details are awaited.
