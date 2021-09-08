  • MORE MARKET STATS

Assam: Several feared dead as two boats with 100 passengers collide in Brahmputra

By: |
September 08, 2021 5:46 PM

The State Disaster Response Force team has already reached the spot and the rescue operation is underway.

The incident took place near Jorhat in Assam.

Several people are feared missing or dead after two boats with around 100 passengers onboard today collided in the Brahmaputra river in Assam. According to media reports, one of the boats was coming from Majuli and was moving towards the Nimati Ghat in Jorhat. The incident took place near Jorhat.

According to initial reports, several people are missing and casualties are expected. However, there is no confirmation about the number of people rescued or dead.

Related News

The State Disaster Response Force team has already reached the spot and the rescue operation is underway.

More details are awaited.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Assam Several feared dead as two boats with 100 passengers collide in Brahmputra
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

US Stock Market

View All

 

Stock Market

Featured Stories

Advertisement

Stockal Specials

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
14th largest increase in EPS estimates for S&P 500 companies since 2009 for Q3 – Check details
2Want to invest in 100% of US stock market? Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) makes it possible
3Apple share price soars 19% so far this year; FAANGM stocks jump 31% on average in 2021