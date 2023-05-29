Assam: Seven engineering students dead in road accident in Guwahati

Seven students of a premier engineering college in Assam were killed and six others were injured in a road accident in Guwahati on Monday, police said, as reported by PTI.

Ten third-year engineering students of the Assam Engineering College had left the college premises in a car early morning. Their vehicle had hit a road divider and then collided with a pickup van coming from the opposite side in the Jalukbari area of the city.

An officer said that while seven students died on the spot, three others were admitted to the Guwahati Medical College and Hospital in critical condition.

There were 10 occupants in the Scorpio SUV, reported NDTV.

The deceased have been identified as Imon Baruah from Dibrugarh, Kaushik Mohan from Sivasagar, Arindam Bhuwal from Guwahati, Niyor Deka from Guwahati, Upangshu Sarma from Nagaon, Rajkiran Bhuyan from Majuli and Kaushik Baruah from Mangaldoi.

Meanwhile, three occupants of the pick-up van were also critically injured and have been admitted.

Meanwhile, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma also expressed his anguish over the news. He also visited the accident spot today morning.

“Extremely anguished by the loss of young and precious lives in the road accident at Jalukbari. My deepest condolences to their parents and families. Have spoken to authorities at GMCH. All possible medical assistance is being provided to those injured,” the Chief Minister tweeted.