Assam decides to merge elementary, secondary education departments ￼

The Assam government has decided to create a new school education department by merging two existing ones, an official notification said.

The elementary and secondary education departments are being merged to form the new one, it said.

Consequent to the merger, all officers and staff of the two departments will come under the administrative control of the school education department.

All correspondence relating to the existing departments will also be henceforth made in the name of the new one, it said.

The notification was issued by the administrative reforms department earlier this week.

All existing directorates and organisations of the two departments will be under the administrative control of the school education.

The notification does not specify any reason for the merger.

