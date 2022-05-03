Assam: Police launch probe after porn clip airs during Union minister Rameswar Teli’s Tinsukia event

The crime branch in Assam has launched a probe into the alleged incident where a pornographic video clip was played on the back screen of an event attended by Union Minister Rameswar Teli, Assam Labour Minister Sanjay Kisan and several top Indian Oil officials in Tinsukia district. The police have already detained a projector operator in connection with the incident.

The incident took place during the launch of the pilot rollout of methanol-blended M-15 petrol in Tinsukia by Indian Oil. The pilot project was launched by Teli in the presence of Niti Aayog member Dr V K Saraswat, Indian Oil Chairman S M Vaidya, state labour minister Sanjoy Kishan, Assam Petrochemicals Limited (APL) chairman Bikul Deka, along with others.

According to reports, the embarrassing incident took place when an Indian Oil official was delivering his speech on the stage while a projector screen, which was showing clips of the project — started playing a pornographic movie. The clip ran for a few seconds before the operator hurriedly cut it off. However, some of those present at the event recorded the incident on their smartphones.

Police officials rushed to the event venue to investigate the gaffe and a case was registered at the Tinsukia police station. According to police officials, the event was also being live-streamed online and an Indian Oil official had shared the Zoom meeting ID and passcode on their Twitter account.

Reacting to the incident, Union Minister of State for Petroleum and Natural Gas Rameshwar Teli, who had launched the M-15 petrol rollout, said: “I did not see the clip when it was screened. But my personal assistant informed me about this. I have directed that those involved in the incident be investigated and appropriate punishment be awarded.”