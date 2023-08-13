Assam on alert as ULFA-I calls for boycott of Independence Day celebrations

Security has been tightened across Assam as militant outfits ULFA (Independent) and NSCN/GPRN have called for boycotting Independence Day celebrations.

On Saturday, a statement by ULFA (I) received on e-mail had asked people of Assam, Nagaland and Arunachal Pradesh to ‘boycott’ Independence Day celebration on August 15.

ULFA(I) and NSCN/GPRN have also called for a bandh from midnight of August 15 till 6 PM that day, keeping emergency services, media services and religious activities outside the purview of the general strike.

Police said that area domination and naka checking are being carried out in view of the boycott call.

“The measures are being made foolproof to ensure no disruption in the celebrations,” a cop told news agency PTI.

While the central celebration will take place in Guwahati where Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma will hoist the National Flag, similar programmes are scheduled across the state with participation of other ministers and top officials.