scorecardresearch
Follow Us
Must Read
Pause slide

Assam on alert as ULFA-I calls for boycott of Independence Day celebrations

On Saturday, a statement by ULFA (I) received on e-mail had asked people of Assam, Nagaland and Arunachal Pradesh to ‘boycott’ Independence Day celebration on August 15.

Written by India News Desk
Tiranga Yatra
Police said that area domination and naka checking are being carried out in view of the boycott call. Image for representation.

Security has been tightened across Assam as militant outfits ULFA (Independent) and NSCN/GPRN have called for boycotting Independence Day celebrations.

On Saturday, a statement by ULFA (I) received on e-mail had asked people of Assam, Nagaland and Arunachal Pradesh to ‘boycott’ Independence Day celebration on August 15.

ULFA(I) and NSCN/GPRN have also called for a bandh from midnight of August 15 till 6 PM that day, keeping emergency services, media services and religious activities outside the purview of the general strike.

Also Read
Also Read

Police said that area domination and naka checking are being carried out in view of the boycott call.

“The measures are being made foolproof to ensure no disruption in the celebrations,” a cop told news agency PTI.

While the central celebration will take place in Guwahati where Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma will hoist the National Flag, similar programmes are scheduled across the state with participation of other ministers and top officials.

More Stories on
Assam

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 13-08-2023 at 11:14 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today

Related News

Photo Gallery

Latest News

Today’s Most Popular Stories ×
WEB STORIESNIFTY 50STOCK MARKET STATS