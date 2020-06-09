Tinsukia oil well fire LIVE Updates: Massive blaze at Assam oil well that was leaking gas for weeks

Massive fire at Assam’s Baghjan oil well Guwahati. (ANI Photo)

A massive fire broke out at a natural gas producing well in upper Assam’s Tinsukia district, news agency ANI reported. The well belonged to state-run Oil India Limited (OIL). The well is located in Baghjan of Tinsukia district.

According to reports, the well has been leaking gas for the last 14 days. The fire began in the afternoon on Tuesday and engulfed the well. Meanwhile, a team of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has reached the spot and top officials are reviewing the situation. Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal has spoken to Union Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan after the fire engulfed the well. Authorities fear that the blaze may spread to adjoining areas as well.