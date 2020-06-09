  • MORE MARKET STATS
  3. Tinsukia oil well fire LIVE Updates Massive blaze at Assam oil well that was leaking gas for weeks

Tinsukia oil well fire LIVE Updates: Massive blaze at Assam oil well that was leaking gas for weeks

Updated: June 9, 2020 4:51:13 pm

Massive fire breaks out at natural gas producing well of Oil India Limited in upper Assam's Tinsukia district. The well is located in Baghjan area.

Baghjan oil well Massive fire at Assam’s Baghjan oil well Guwahati. (ANI Photo)

A massive fire broke out at a natural gas producing well in upper Assam’s Tinsukia district, news agency ANI reported. The well belonged to state-run Oil India Limited (OIL). The well is located in Baghjan of Tinsukia district.
According to reports, the well has been leaking gas for the last 14 days. The fire began in the afternoon on Tuesday and engulfed the well. Meanwhile, a team of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has reached the spot and top officials are reviewing the situation. Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal has spoken to Union Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan after the fire engulfed the well. Authorities fear that the blaze may spread to adjoining areas as well.

    16:51 (IST)09 Jun 2020
    Massive fire at Baghjan oil well

    A massive fire engulfed the damaged Baghjan oil well on Tuesday which has been spewing gas uncontrollably for the last 14 days in Assam's Tinsukia district.

