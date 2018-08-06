Assam NRC row: Mamata Banerjee writes poem against BJP govt – Read full text here

The poem is written in Bengali and was posted on the chief minister’s Facebook page with her signature and date.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee today penned a poem slamming the BJP government over the complete draft of Assam’s National Register of Citizens (NRC) and said those who protested against the saffron party had no place in the country. The poem is written in Bengali and was posted on the chief minister’s Facebook page with her signature and date.

The poem under the title ‘Identity’ goes as…(they want to know) Who are you, what is your surname, what is your

identity, what do you eat, where do you live. “Do you listen to mann-ki-baat, do you write against the ruling party? Then you have no place. You are a terrorist,” says the poem in a critical reference to the BJP. “Those who don’t know the power of the ruling party and rebel against it are anti-nationals and have no place (in the country)”, it says.

Banerjee, who has been vocal about her anti-BJP stand, also slammed the saffron party over its treatment of Dalits, Christians and other minority communities, in the poem. “(they will ask) What is your attire, who do you support and whether you have ‘Gobardhan’ account.

“If the answer is in the negative, you are infiltrator,” goes the poem.

The NRC draft of Assam was released on July 30 which excluded the names of over 40 lakh people.