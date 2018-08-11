Assam NRC: Process for filing claims, objections begin at Seva Kendras; Foreign Tribunals, D-voters keep 2.8 lakh ‘on hold’

In the wake of the uproar over the final draft of National Register of Citizens or NRC, the process of filing claims and objections in the draft began across Assam on Friday.

Assam NRC: In the wake of the uproar over the final draft of National Register of Citizens or NRC, the process of filing claims and objections in the draft began across Assam on Friday. According to the official announcement, 2.48 lakh among the 40 lakh people excluded are on “Hold” because they belong to four categories namely doubtful or D-voters, descendants of D-voters, people whose cases are pending at Foreign Tribunals and their descendants.

Many people were excluded from the final draft of NRC even after being included in the first draft. 30-year-old Sayed Ali’s three sons were excluded from the final draft of the NRC. The three boys were in the first draft, but this time only Sayed Ali, his wife and his father’s name were included. The case of Sayed Ali’s family, who belong to Karaibeel village in Chhaygaon area of Assam’s Kamrup district, is one of the 1.5 lakh whose names were present in the first draft but missing in the next round.

According to a report by The Indian Express, the notification that Ali received said that his sons are the “children of persons whose cases are running in Foreign Tribunals” with the status on “hold”. Not just Ali, villagers in Hatisala, Karaibeel and neighbouring villages of Chhaygaon have been receiving notifications since Wednesday. They were included in the first draft but excluded from the second. Many got to know that they or their parents have cases pending in 100 Foreign Tribunals across Assam. These notices do not mention any details, such as the case number or the tribunal where the case is registered.

On Friday, several people across the state queued up at the 2500 seva kendras in Assam for forms that will allow them to seek information in case of their exclusion from the final draft of NRC released on July 30. Meanwhile, the standard operating procedure on the claims and objections round of the NRC is expected to be cleared at the Supreme Court hearing on August 16. The forms can be submitted from August 30 to September 28. The NRC is a document which includes the names of all Indian citizens who have been residing in Assam before March 25, 1971.