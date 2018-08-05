‘Assam NRC our baby’: Congress says Modi government using it for electoral gains

Congress vowed to stand with every Indian citizen who has been left out in the draft list.

In a major attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party on the National Register of Citizens (NRC), Congress has accused the BJP of “befooling” the people by politicising the NRC process. At a meeting of its working committee, Congress decided to stake ownership of Assam’s National Register of Citizens exercise. The Grand Old Party said that NRC was Congress’ “baby”. It also vowed to stand with every Indian citizen who has been left out in the draft list.

Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said after the meeting that the NRC is a baby of the Congress party. He added that Congress party will ensure that no Indian citizens are deprived of his legitimate right. “The Congress stands committed to help and assist every Indian Citizen in this endeavour”, said Surjewala. He said the issue was discussed at length at the CWC meet which asserted that the NRC is a consequence of Assam Accord signed by former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi in 1985, to which the party was committed.

He alleged that the BJP was politicising NRC issue for electoral gains and to deflect public attention from “failures” of the government including on bank scams and Rafale deal and demanded answers from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP chief Amit Shah. Surjewala cited figures provided by the government in Parliament to claim that while Modi government in last four years deported only 1,822 foreign nations, the Congress-led UPA government had deported 82,728 foreigners (Bangladeshis) between 2005 and 2013.

The Congress leader said the Congress government headed by Manmohan Singh sanctioned Rs 489 crore in 2009 for appointing 25,000 enumerators for the NRC process. He added that every Indian citizen must be given full opportunity to establish their credentials and prove their citizenship in “a just, equitable and humane manner, without any fear or favour.

The meeting was attended by top party leaders including former prime minister Manmohan Singh, A K Antony, Ghulam Nabi Aza, Mallikarjun Kharge, Ahmed Patel and Ashok Gehlot. Leaders from Assam were also invited for the discussion.