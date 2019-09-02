Assam NRC: No detentions till all legal remedies are exhausted, MHA assures citizens left out of final list

The NRC final list has excluded more than 19 lakh persons out of over 3 crore applicants. (AP Photo)

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Monday asked persons who were left out of the National Register of Citizens final list in Assam to appeal to the Foreigners Tribunal within 120 days instead of the existing 60 days starting from August 31, 2019. The ministry further stated that to facilitate appeal, about 200 new tribunals will start to function from today. So far, there are 100 Foreign Tribunals in the country. The MHA further asked the people not to believe in rumors.

MHA: Persons left out of #NRCFinalList not to be detained till they exhaust all remedies available under law. State Govt also made arrangements to provide legal aid to needy amongst those excluded from the list, by providing assistance through District Legal Services Authorities. https://t.co/dPcDvJdxaA — ANI (@ANI) September 2, 2019

The MHA also claimed that the persons whose names were missing in the list will not be detained till they exhaust all remedies available under the law. It also asked the Assam government to make arrangements to provide legal aid to needy amongst those excluded from the list, by providing assistance through District Legal Services Authorities.

Facts & Fig #NRCassam:

Adequate Judicial process avl for affected persons to appeal to #ForeignersTribunal within 120days from 31.08.2019. To facilitate appeal, 200 new FTs to be functional from today, in addition to 100 already existing.@DIPR_Assam @DGNorthEast @PIB_Guwahati pic.twitter.com/1FAMMI194L — Spokesperson, Ministry of Home Affairs (@PIBHomeAffairs) September 2, 2019

On August 19, 2019, Union Home Minister Amit Shah chaired a meeting to review the issues related to the final publication of the NRC in Assam. The meeting was attended by Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, Union Home Secretary, Chief Secretary Assam and senior officers.

It was decided at the meeting that the state government will make possible arrangements to provide full opportunity to the persons whose names will be excluded from the final list. The individual can also put his or her case in front of the Foreigner Tribunals.

“Under the provisions of Foreigners Act 1946 and Foreigners (Tribunals) Order 1964, only Foreigners Tribunals are empowered to declare a person as a foreigner. Thus, non-inclusion of a person’s name in NRC does not by itself amount to him/her being declared as a foreigner,” the statement said.

The various stages and timelines of NRC:-

(1) Gazette notification for initiation of NRC process- December 6, 2013

(2) Submission of application forms- May 2015 to August 2015

(3) Scrutiny and field verification of documents- September 2015 to August 2018

(4) Publication of part draft NRC covering 1.90 crores- December 31, 2017

(5) Verification of remaining applicant- January 2018 to June 2018

(6) Publication of draft NRC covering 2.90 crores- July 30, 2018

(7) Receipt of claims and objections from 40 lakh- December 31, 2018

(8) Disposal of claims and objections- February 15, 2019 to August 2019

(9) Additional draft exclusion list- June 26, 2019

(10) Hearing of persons excluded in additional draft- from July 5, 2019

(11) Publication of final NRC list- August 31, 2019

(12) Completion of winding up activities- December 31, 2019

The NRC final list has excluded more than 19 lakh persons out of over 3 crore applicants. The draft list published last year excluded nearly 40 lakh people.