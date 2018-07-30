Assam NRC list sparks political slugfest: From Mamata Banerjee, Rajnath Singh to Subramanian Swamy – who said what

A political slugfest has started between the proponents and the opponents of the NRC following the release of data.

The future of as many as 40 lakh Assam residents is lying in limbo with the Centre publishing its final draft of the list of eligible citizens in the state. As per the latest data released by National Register of Citizens, around 2.89 crore people have been found eligible for inclusion out of 3.29 crore applicants. This means that the names of 40.07 lakh have been left out. A political slugfest has started between the proponents and the opponents of the NRC following the release of data.

While the Opposition parties has argued that the list has been made with a motive to divide and rule, the Centre has maintained that the list has been prepared under the watch of the Supreme Court. Congress and the Trinamool Congress have come out as the biggest opponents of the NRC list, something that Assam Chief Minister Sarnbanand Sonowal has dubbed as a historic move.

Here’s a look at the comments made by top political leaders on the issue:

Rajnath Singh: ‘Don’t worry, no coercive action against any one’

– “No coercive action will be taken against anyone. Hence, there is no need for anyone to panic. This is a draft and not the final list”

– “Some people are unnecessarily trying to create an atmosphere of fear. I want to assure all that there is no need for any apprehension or fear. Some misinformation is also being spread. The NRC process has been done impartially”

– “This means that even those whose names do not figure in the final NRC will get an opportunity to approach the tribunal. There is no question of any coercive action against anyone”

Sarbananda Sonowal: ‘It’s historic day, congratulations’

– “The historic day will remain etched in their memories forever”.

– “For this remarkable feat, I extend my heartiest congratulations to the 55,000 officials engaged in NRC updation process and the people living across the Barak and Brahmaputra valleys, plains and hills of the state”

– “NRC is a national programme. It is the duty and obligation of every Indian citizen to maintain peace in the wake of its publication. I appeal to all sections of the society to desist from making any inflammatory or communal remarks,”

Subramanian Swamy: ‘India not a dharmshala’

Coming out strongly in favour of Assam’s NRC, Bharatiya Janata Party leader Subramanian Swam said that India is not ‘Dharmshala’ for outsiders.

Mamata Banerjee: ‘Game plan to throw out Bengalis’

– “There were people who have Aaadhar cards and passports but still their names are not in the draft list. Names of people were removed on the basis of surnames also. Is the Govt trying to do forceful eviction?”

– “People are being isolated through a game plan… we are worried because people are being made refugees in their own country… it’s a plan to throw out Bengali speaking people and Biharis. Consequences will be felt in our state also”

– “Where will the 40 lakh people whose names have been deleted go? Does Centre have any rehabilitation program for them? Ultimately it is Bengal which will suffer… it’s just vote politics by BJP… request Home Minister to bring an amendment”

– “I will also try to go to Assam, my MPs are already going… let’s see if they are restricted or not

Ripun Bora, Congress

Congress Member of Parliament (MP) from Assam, Ripun Bora expressed concern over the situation. “The ineligibility of around 40 lakh people is a very high figure and very surprising. There are a lot of irregularities in the report. We will raise this issue with the Govt and in the Parliament. A political motive of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is also behind this,” he told ANI.