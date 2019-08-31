Assam NRC list: Himanta Biswa Sarma says many Indian citizens left out, wants re-verification

Assam BJP Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. (IE)

Assam BJP Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday said that names of many Indian citizens who migrated from Bangladesh as refugees prior to 1971 have not been included in the National Register of Citizens (NRC) list which was released today. He said the names were not included because authorities refused to accept refugee certificates. Sarma has demanded re-verification of the numbers in the select bordering and non-bordering districts.

In the final list, over 19 lakh people did not find their names while 3.11 crore applicants have been included. NRC State Coordinator Prateek Hajela told news agency ANI: “A total of 3,11,21,004 persons found eligible for inclusion in final NRC leaving out 19,06,657 persons including those who did not submit their claims. Those not satisfied with the outcome can file an appeal before Foreigners Tribunals.”

Following the release of the final NRC list, Sarma in a tweet said: “Names of many Indian citizens who migrated from Bangladesh as refugees prior to 1971 have not been included in the NRC because authorities refused to accept refugee certificates. Many names got included because of manipulation of legacy data as alleged by many.”

Demanding a re-look at the numbers, he said: “I reiterate that as requested by Central and State governments at least 20% re-verification (bordering districts) and 10% re-verification(remaining districts) should be allowed by Hon’ble Apex court for a correct and fair NRC.”

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal has assured of help for those left out of the list. He said that people excluded from the final list will get an opportunity to file appeals and be heard in Foreigners’ Tribunals as per directions from the Union Home Ministry.