Assam NRC list: Asaduddin Owaisi hits out at Amit Shah, says explain how you got 40 lakh figure?

Villagers check their names in the final list of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) and take out prints at an internet shop in Pabhokati village in Morigaon district in Assam, Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019. (AP Photo/Anupam Nath)

Hours after Assam NRC final list was released, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi hit out at the BJP saying it should learn some lessons from what has happened in the northeastern state and stop calling for such exercise throughout the country. He also said that the myth of illegal migrants has been busted. “BJP should learn a lesson. They should stop asking for NRC throughout the country in terms of Hindus and Muslims. They should learn from what has happened in Assam. The so-called myth of illegal migrants has been busted,” ANI quoted him as saying.

A total of 3,11,21,004 persons have been found eligible for inclusion in the final NRC list while 19,06,657 are left out. Following the release of these numbers, the AIMIM chief asked Home Minister Amit shah to explain how he got 40 lakh illegal migrants figure. “The myth of the illegal migrant is dispelled with the NRC final list. Will Amit Shah now explain how he came to know of 40 lakh ghuspaithi (illegal migrants)? What of the fear-mongering of some districts becoming Muslim majority?

Asaduddin Owaisi, AIMIM: Many people in Assam have told me that the parents' names are included, but names of their children are excluded. For example, Mohammad Sanaullah, he has served in Army. His case is pending in High Court. I am sure that he will also get justice. #NRCList https://t.co/SWuIUV6L6A pic.twitter.com/KpBixQ4oUe — ANI (@ANI) August 31, 2019

Owaisi further said that he had doubts that the BJP through Citizen Amendment Bill can bring a bill wherein it can try to give citizenship to all non-Muslims, which will again be a violation of Right to Equality. The AIMIM chief also suggested discrepancies in the exercise and said: “Many people in Assam have told me that the parents’ names are included, but the names of their children are excluded. For example, Mohammad Sanaullah, he has served in the Army. His case is pending in High Court. I am sure that he will also get justice.”

Retired Army Officer Mohammad Sanaullah who was sent to a detention camp a few months ago has once again found his name missing from the final NRC list. However, he has expressed his faith in the Indian judiciary. “I was not expecting my name to be in the list as my case is still pending in the High Court, I have full faith in the judiciary and I’m confident that I will get justice,” he told ANI.