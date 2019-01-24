Assam NRC issue: Supreme Court refuses to extend July 31 deadline for publication of final list

By: | Published: January 24, 2019 4:11 PM

The Supreme Court on Thursday refused to extend the July 31 deadline for publication of Assam National Register of Citizens (NRC).

The NRC exercise is being conducted under the direct monitoring of the Supreme Court.

The Supreme Court today refused to extend the July 31 deadline for publication of Assam National Register of Citizens (NRC), setting aside a plea to extend the deadline to September 2019. SC said that it cannot give more time due to Lok Sabha elections likely to held within next 3-4 months, adding the process of general elections may continue simultaneously with the NRC exercise in the state.

The apex court also ordered Assam chief secretary, state NRC coordinator Prateek Hajela, and EC to hold a meeting within a week to ensure there is no dearth of officials for polls and NRC exercise. The decision on the conduct of NRC verification hearings will also be taken in the meeting. In its order, SC clarified that the process for Lok Sabha elections 2019 may continue simultaneously.

During the hearing, the Supreme Court was informed that around 40 lakh persons were left out of draft NRC, over 36 lakh have filed claims for inclusion of their names in the final NRC list. “There are 36.2 lakh claims for inclusion of their names in final NRC, over 2 lakh objections against names included in draft till December 31. Notices to be issued to claimants 15 days before hearing of claims, that will start on February 15,” Hajela informed the top court.

The NRC exercise is being conducted under the direct monitoring of the Supreme Court. The first draft was released in the intervening night of December 31, 2017 and January 1, 2018 comprising of 1.9 crore names. The second and final draft list of NRC was released on July 30 last year that included names of 2.9 crore people out of the total applications of 3.29 crore.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Assam NRC issue: Supreme Court refuses to extend July 31 deadline for publication of final list
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

India likely to surpass UK in the world's largest economy rankings: PwC
Vibrant India
India likely to surpass UK in the world's largest economy rankings: PwC
India likely to achieve universal household electrification by January-end
India likely to achieve universal household electrification by January-end
India can be $5 trillion economy in 7-8 years: Suresh Prabhu
India can be $5 trillion economy in 7-8 years: Suresh Prabhu
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
Auto Reviews
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Train 18 Buzz
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition