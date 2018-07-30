Assam NRC final list released at assam.gov.in: What next for 40,07,708 applicants left out of historic draft?

After the draft was released, security has been beefed in the north-eastern state after 40 lakh people didn’t find a mention in the final draft of NRC.

The much-awaited final draft of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) was published today with 2.9 crore names out of 3.29 crore names on the list. The historic document did not include the names of 40.07 lakh applicants, which is touted to be a proof of Assamese identity. Registrar General of India Sailesh said that this day is historic for Assam and India as the exercise is unparalleled in size. The legal process has been done under the direct supervision of the Supreme Court. As per reports, out of 3,29,91,385 applicants who had applied, 2,89,83,677 have been found eligible for inclusion in the complete draft of NRC released in Guwahati this morning.

What next for 40,07,708 applicants left out of National Register of Citizens?

After the draft was released, security has been beefed in the north-eastern state after 40 lakh people didn’t find a mention in the final draft of NRC. MHA joint secretary (North-East) Satyendra Garg said that based on this second and final draft, no reference to foreigners tribunal will happen and people won’t be sent to detention centres.

Assam NRC Final Draft List Live updates

Garg added that law and order will be maintained at any cost. “We have given sufficient assurance to the state government. If anyone creates mischief, they will be strictly dealt with”, added the Joint Secretary.

On the question regarding whether those left out of the list would be allowed to vote if elections were conducted tomorrow, Registrar General Sailesh said the electoral process is handled by a different authority. He said that as far as the NRC is concerned, nobody needs to fear or panic. On those whose names were in the first draft but are missing in the final draft, Registrar General Sailesh said that they will be given an individual letter to file a claim for her or his non-inclusion during claims and objections.

The process for making claims and objections will begin on August 30 and continue till September 28.

What is National Register of Citizens (NRC)?

The National Register of Citizens or NRC includes the names of all Indian citizens who have been residing in Assam before March 25, 1971. The first draft of the NRC was published during the intervening night of December 31 and January 1 this year, containing 1.9 crore names. The application process for the NRC started in May 2015 and a total of 6.5 crore documents were received from 68.27 lakh families across Assam.

The list been drawn out in a bid to rid the state from illegal Bangladeshi immigrants. However, on July 26, Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal sought to allay fears among people on their names missing from the NRC, saying no one will be treated as a foreigner if his or her name does not appear in the final draft of the state’s citizens list. “If someone’s name does not appear in the complete draft, he or she is not to be considered a foreigner. Public should be clearly explained the process of claims and objections after publication of the NRC,” Sonowal was quoted saying at a high-level security review meeting in Guwahati.