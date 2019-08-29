Assam NRC final list on Aug 31: As deadline looms, MHA advises caution against rumours, assures all help

People waiting to check their names on the final draft of the National Register of Citizens at a Seva Kendra in Morigaon. File Photo (PTI)

NRC Assam news: With the deadline for publishing of the final list of the National Register of Citizens approaching in three days, the Ministry of Home Affairs today took to Twitter to caution people against falling for rumours and asked them not to panic. The final list of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) will be published on August 31. The MHA has assured that non-inclusion of a person’s name doesn’t mean that he/she will be tagged as a foreigner. The MHA said that people left out in the NRC can file their appeals in Foreigners Tribunals (FTs) and the government will help them in every way.

The advisory comes amidst rumours that those not included in the NRC final list will be tagged as a foreigner and face repatriation. Also, the time limit for filing appeals in FTs has been increased from 60 days to 120 days, the MHA said. “Don’t believe rumous about NRC. Non-inclusion of a person’s name in NRC does NOT amount to his/her being declared a foreigner. Every individual left out from final NRC can appeal to Foreigners Tribunals, an increased number of which are being established,” the MHA’s tweet reads.

The Home Ministry also assured that the government will provide all legal support to needy people through the district legal services authorities. Besides, foreign tribunals are being set up at convenient locations to allow people to file their appeals, it said. Government officials are in the last leg of preparing the final list of the NRC. The officials have been asked to work round-the-clock to ensure an error-free list.

Meanwhile, the state NRC office has issued a notice detailing the process to check name in the final list. The notice said that those submitting claims as they were not included in the complete draft published on July 30, 2018, or excluded by the Additional Draft Exclusion List published on June 26, 2019, and those who had any objection filed against their inclusion, can see their status in the supplementary list of inclusion by visiting designated NRC Sewa Kendras (NSK)/office of circle officers/office of deputy commissioners.

The first complete draft of the NRC was published on July 30, 2018. The list triggered a massive uproar over the exclusion of near 40.7 lakh people. The draft included 2.9 crore people out of the total of 3.29 crore applications. In the list second draft list published in June 2019, over a lakh more people were excluded. The NRC exercise, which is being carried under the supervision of the Supreme Court, is aimed at weeding out infiltrators as a result of the huge influx of people from Bangladesh into Assam in the last two-three decades.