Assam NRC final list: How to check your name in National Register of Citizens complete draft

Assam NRC final list: Are you a resident of Assam? Then, July 30, 2018, is the day to get that permanent stamp on your Assamese identity! In a historic move today, the second and final draft of Assam’s National Register of Citizens (NRC) was released at a press conference in Guwahati at 10 AM. Out of 3,29,91,385 applicants who had applied for a mention in the list, 2,89,83,677 have been found eligible for inclusion in the completed draft.

However, Registrar General of India Sailesh said in the press briefing that people whose names have been left out of the list need not panic as the process for making claims and objections would begin on August 30 and continue till September 28. Satyendra Garg, joint secretary at the MHA, said no one would be sent to the Foreigners’ Tribunals or to detention camps based on this draft.

Assam NRC Final Draft List Live updates

Here is how to check whether your name appears in the final Assam NRC draft:

Assam government websites

Step 1: Go to the official website of Assam government- assam.gov.in OR nrcassam.nic.in, assam.mygov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the links given for the complete draft of NRC, and check your names.

Walk-In

Residents can visit their respective NRC Sewa Kendra on all working days from 10 AM to 4 PM from July 30 to September 28.

SMS

You can also the NRC status online. Type ARN and send it to 9765556555.

Call

Call these toll-free numbers 15107 (from Assam) or 18003453762 (outside Assam).

About National Register of Citizens (NRC):

The NRC is a document which includes the names of all Indian citizens who have been residing in Assam before March 25, 1971.

People whose names did not appear in the final draft can apply for the process for making claims and objections from August 30 to September 28. The application process for the NRC started in May 2015 and a total of 6.5 crore documents were received from 68.27 lakh families across Assam. The first draft of the NRC was published during the intervening night of December 31 and January 1 this year, containing 1.9 crore names.