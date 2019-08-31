Assam NRC final list to be out today, tight security in state as fate of 41 lakh people hangs in balance | Top Updates

People waiting to check their names on the final draft of the National Register of Citizens at a Seva Kendra in Morigaon. (File Photo /PTI)

Assam NRC final list 2019: An uneasy calm prevails in Assam as the state gears up for the release of final National Register of Citizens (NRC) 2019 today. The final NRC list is likely to be released at 10 am, a Home Ministry official said. As many as 41 lakh people are likely to be excluded from the list, which has been prepared to separate illegal immigrants from legal residents of the state. A heavy security deployment has been made across the north-eastern state to prevent any untoward incident.

Top 10 things you need to know:

1. The NRC aims to identify illegal settlers in the state of Assam. However, the Centre has made it clear people whose names are missing from the final list will not be declared as foreigners immediately. People can check their names in the NRC list online or at the NRC Sewa Kendra (NSK) set up by the government.

2. The government said it will provide legal assistance to such people. Those who have been left on the final NRC list can appeal to the Foreigners Tribunal within 120 days from the release of the list. Earlier, this limit was 60 days.

3. Addressing the prevalent fear of being deported among lakhs of people, the government has said that no one will be put in detention centres. The Home Ministry said that nearly 1,000 Foreigners Tribunals will be set up to hear the claims.

4. Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal has appealed people to maintain peace in the state and assured that nobody will be subjected to any ‘unnecessary harassment’.

5. As long as the appellant’s plea remains sub-judice with the Foreigner’s Tribunal, he or she cannot be treated as a foreigner, CM Sonowal said in a statement.

6. Assam has turned into a virtual fortress with over 60,000 policemen being deployed across the region to prevent the situation from getting out of control. The Centre has also rushed additional 20,000 paramilitary forces to maintain peace in the state in wake of NRC.

7. The situation in the state is “calm, quiet and under

control,” Director General of Police Kuladhar Saikia told PTI. “Assam police is prepared for any kind of situation,” he added.

8. The process of NRC updation, which is being done for the first time in Assam since 1951, was done under the watch of the Supreme Court. The first draft of the NRC, released on July 30, 2018, had left out nearly 40 lakh peeople triggering a huge controversy. The Supreme Court had ordered updation of NRC to identify bonafide citizens in 2013, however, the actual process could begin only in February, 2015.

9. Several political parties have raised questions over what they described as faulty inclusions and exclusions in the NRC final list.

10. The NRC is being seen as the second major move of the Narendra Modi government in the second term after it abrogated Article 370 which gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir and bifurcated the region into two Union Territories.