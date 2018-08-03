Assam NRC final draft update: Big relief! Those out of register can do this

Assam NRC final draft news: Hajela’s remarks came after the Supreme Court has asked the Government to provide the standard operating procedure for the claims-and-objections process.

Assam NRC final draft news: As the political debate over National Register of Citizens (NRC) in Assam escalates, one pertinent question still lingers- what will happen to 40,07,707 people who are not included in the second and final draft. Where there are several rumours, Supreme Court-mandated state coordinator of the NRC Prateek Hajela assured that they will get an opportunity to provide fresh sets of documents to present their credentials during the upcoming claims-and-objections process, according to Indian Express report. “If you choose a particular document, or I would rather say, a particular legacy at one time, then during (the past) procedure, you (couldn’t) change that. However, at the time of claims and objections, we will start afresh again and we will allow any fresh document to be submitted completely or partly,” Hajela was quoted as saying by IE.

Hajela’s remarks came after the Supreme Court has asked the Government to provide the standard operating procedure for the claims-and-objections process. The process is scheduled from August 30 to September 28. Terming the NRC as “mammoth exercise”, Hajela said the 3.29 crore total applications comprised 6.6 crore documents, averaging two documents per person. “It’s an unprecedented exercise. It’s a mammoth exercise.”

Registrar General of India (RGI), Sailesh, said that 1.5 lakh people whose names figured in the first draft released on December 31, 2017, but were dropped in the final draft will be informed by mail about the cancellation. We want to ensure that the person is informed in a timely manner about his non-inclusion,” the RGI was quoted as saying by IE.

Over the past three years, applicants in Assam submitted documents in two categories: one to prove the presence of their ancestors in the state before 1971 and the other to prove their linkage to the ancestors.