NRC Assam final draft: Opposition objects, alleges massive ‘irregularities’, ‘BJP political motive’

Villagers wait outside the National Register of Citizens (NRC) centre to get their documents verified by government officials, at Mayong Village in Morigaon district, in the northeastern state of Assam, India July 8, 2018. Picture taken July 8, 2018. REUTERS

The Congress party today objected to the final draft of the National Register of Citizens (NRC), touted to be a proof of Assamese identity. As many as 40.07 lakh applicants have not found a place in the historic document.

The Congress has alleged that there is “political motive” of the BJP behind the exclusion of such a large number of people in the final draft.

“Forty lakh names ineligible is a very high figure and very surprising. There are lot of irregularities in the report. We will raise this issue with the Govt and in the Parliament. Political motive of BJP is also behind this,” news agency ANI quoted Assam Congress Chief Ripun Bora as saying.

Assam NRC Final Draft List Live updates

“Central Govt has intentionally eliminated more than 40 lakh religious & linguistic minorities from NRC(National Register of Citizens) which will have serious ramifications on the demography of different states adjoining Assam, PM should come to house and clarify it, TMC leader SS Roy said.

I reiterate that no genuine Indian citizen will be devoid of their citizenship rights. So no one should panic after publication of the final draft of NRC. I also urge people not to make any communal statements and remain watchful against falling prey to rumours. — Sarbananda Sonowal (@sarbanandsonwal) July 29, 2018

A day before the release of the NRC final draft, Assam chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal had called an all party meet, which urged people to maintain peace.

The matter was also raised in the Parliament. After an uproar by TMC MPs over the NRC final draft, the Rajya Sabha was adjourned till 12:00 noon.

The second and final final draft of the NRC has 2.9 crore names out of the total 3.29 crore applicants in Assam, Registrar General of India Sailesh said in Guwahati today. The first draft was published during the intervening night of December 31 and January 1, 2018 and it contained 1.9 crore names.

“This is a historic day for India and Assam. The exercise is unparalleled in size. It is a legal process done under the direct supervision of the Supreme Court,” Sailesh told reporters, adding that the exercise was carried out in a transparent, fair, objective manner.

Chaired an all-party meet on the eve of publication of the final draft of NRC in Guwahati. Representatives of 12 political parties and CEMs of Autonomous Councils of the State were present in the meet. pic.twitter.com/zslMy6lw4I — Sarbananda Sonowal (@sarbanandsonwal) July 29, 2018

The NRC includes the names of all Indian citizens who have been residing in Assam before March 25, 1971.

Anyone whose name is missing in the final draft can appeal for inclusion. Sailesh said, “The process for making claims and objections will begin on August 30 and continue till September 28. Adequate and ample scope will be given to people for making objections. No genuine Indian citizen should have any fear.”

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh said no one needs to panic. “Even someone whose name is not in the final list can approach the foreigners tribunal. No coercive action will be taken against anyone, hence there is no need for anyone to panic.”

“Some people are unnecessarily trying to create an atmosphere of fear. This is a completely impartial report. No misinformation should be spread.This is a draft and not the final list,” he added. (With agency inputs)